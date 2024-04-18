A newly launched research-based Oat Grain Quality Consortium aims to spearhead a collaborative effort to capitalise on growing domestic and international market opportunities for Australia’s oat industry. InterGrain and the South Australian Research and Development Institute will lead the consortium, with investment from the Grains Research and Development Corporation. GRDC managing director Nigel Hart announced the consortium, a research initiative which will see more than $12.5 million invested in oats over five years, in Perth on Thursday. “We know that the global demand for diverse and nutritious oat-based products is on the rise and there is a clear opportunity for Australian agriculture to lead the way in quality and sustainability,” Mr Hart said. “This is why GRDC has initiated and invested in this consortium on behalf of Australian growers.” On average, Australia produces 1.5 million tonnes of oat grain a year — the equivalent of $480 million annual gross value of production. Currently, 250,000-300,000 tonnes of oats are milled in Australia each year for domestic and export market use. Mr Hart said the research would benefit all of Australia’s oat supply chain and expand the range of oat-based products manufacturers could offer global consumers by reducing costs for processors and improving efficiency. “Ultimately this work aims to position Australian oats as the go-to product for consumers, both domestically and overseas, which will have significant flow-on benefits for our growers,” he said. Partners of the consortium include Curtin University, Murdoch University, Agriculture Victoria, Shaanxi Normal University, Uncle Toby’s, Blue Lake Milling and the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre. The initiative will involve three research programs, each targeting a different area, such as accelerating the breeding of high-quality oats through improved phenotyping capacity; the discovery of desirable aroma, flavour and texture compounds for oat food and beverage applications; and modulating grain oil content of oats. Researchers will work with oat millers and food and beverage processors to develop thresholds for traits such as groat oil, beta-glucan, protein, flavour and aroma. InterGrain cereal chemist Dr Haelee Fenton is leading the the project’s investigation into trait selection intelligence of aroma and flavour compounds in oat food and beverages — research she said was integral to setting targets for InterGrain’s oat breeding program. InterGrain also has a co-design committee as part of the project. “This (the committee) creates a direct line for consultation and feedback on oat processing and product research, which will inform the development of consumer-targeted oat varieties for Australian farmers to grow,” Dr Fenton said. GRDC genetic technologies manager Dr Michael Groszmann said it was important to have engagement from the post-farmgate sector for the project to succeed. “Pleasingly, we already have a high level of direct project involvement from both millers and oat food and beverage manufacturers,” he said. “By innovating across breeding, measurement, quality and nutritional content through this research, GRDC can help the industry set new standards that drive value-added opportunities for milling oats.”