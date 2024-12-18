A new-generation satellite mission to study the colour of the ocean off Rottnest Island from space will provide vital information about the sea’s role in climate regulation. The collaborative project is being carried out by NASA, Curtin University, the University of Miami, San Jose State University and the National Institute of Standards and Technology. Researchers deployed a 15m-tall buoy near Rottnest to gather data for the project, dubbed the Plankton, Aerosols, Clouds, Ocean Ecosystems (PACE) satellite mission. Professor David Antoine, Curtin’s remote sensing and satellite research group head of research, said the new optical system, known as MarONet (Marine Optical Network), would play a critical role in verifying PACE’s satellite observations. “We typically think of the ocean’s colour as blue but in many places, it looks blue-green because those areas are teeming with single-celled plants called phytoplankton, which contain chlorophyll and absorb the blue light,” Professor Antoine said. “Phytoplankton are tiny plants that, in addition to being a vital food source for all marine life, collectively produce more than half of the world’s oxygen and absorb almost as much carbon dioxide as all the trees and land plants on Earth. “By measuring the colour of the ocean with both satellites and sea-based sensors, we can study the enormous impact phytoplankton have on our climate and the potential of this tiny plant to help combat climate change.” Sensors on the buoy capture and analyse colours within sunlight reflected from the ocean to measure algae levels. This data is sent to shore via the mobile network, where it then helps fine-tune the satellite sensors for more accurate ocean monitoring. Research has indicated oceans play a key role in climate change mitigation but further studies are needed to understand the intricacies of its role and the role of blue carbon. Blue carbon is stored in coastal and marine ecosystems such as mangroves, tidal marshes and seagrasses. It is thought these types of coastal wetlands sequester carbon at a rate roughly ten times that of mature tropical forests. It has been estimated that mangrove forests alone store 12 billion metric tons of carbon — roughly a third of total global emissions in 2021. Conservation of mangroves around the world are already under way, with aquaculture among the biggest threat in many countries. The rapid expansion of aquaculture globally has impacted coastal blue carbon ecosystems such as tidal flats, seagrass beds and salt marshes.