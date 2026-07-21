A WA-based agri-tech business is launching its innovative new system, designed to protect expensive farm equipment from catching fire, at a popular annual field day next month. AgriGard will launch at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days on August 26 and 27, and will be available to buy following demonstrations. Founder Neil Grice said the system allowed a farmer to be proactive about fire prevention, reduced downtime, and increased peace of mind. “Rather than waiting for a fire to take hold and relying on active suppression, AgriGard shifts the paradigm to pre-ignition monitoring,” he said. “By continuously scanning high-risk areas of the machine, the system identifies the exact moment dust, chaff, or hydraulic mist begins to superheat and smoulder, giving operators the crucial time needed to stop, inspect, and prevent a devastating blaze before it even starts.” Mr Grice said he had designed the technology to combat the rising threat of fire risk due to the El Nino weather pattern, paired with a positive Indian Ocean dipole. “For the upcoming Australian harvest, this double climate driver heavily stacks the deck for below-average rainfall and significantly above-average daytime temperatures across WA’s agricultural belts,” he said. “When headers are running hard in high ambient temperatures, a single spark, a ruptured hydraulic line, or a build-up of chaff on a hot engine bay is all it takes to lose a multi-million-dollar machine—and potentially an entire season’s yield.” According to the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, about 7 per cent of headers start a fire each year in Australia on average. With WA’s large grain belt, this means dozens of serious machine fires happen in the State annually. Mr Grice said early trials on four headers last harvest, including John Deere, New Holland, CLAAS and CASE machines in Cunderdin, enabled him to improve the design that was four years in the making. “It is a world first, and I’m quite excited to launch,” he said. “I’m grateful to the AgriStart program that really got me the launch pad.”