Newdegate Machinery Field Days president Ashley McDonald will step down after this year’s event, leaving a blank canvas for a “fresh approach” by incoming president Stephanie Clarke-Lloyd. Mr McDonald, who farms in Newdegate with wife Fanny and their daughter Susie, said he “had done his time” — a tradition passed on via his family’s legacy. “My mum, Helen, kicked off the Field Days State Ewe Hogget Competition in 1988 and she was involved in running the kitchen for many years, and Dad served as the security officer,” he said. “What made me want to get involved in the Field Days committee at the very start was a funding inquiry. “I was involved in the tennis club, and we had our hand out to resurface the courts. At first we had trouble getting it through the council and when they came up with the money, it meant how important community support was.” Mr McDonald realised if things needed to be done, the community had to come together. It was this community spirit that put him on the Field Days committee initially to drive funding for the town’s sporting and community groups. After his early education at boarding schools in Perth and an initial return to his family farm, he took on a farming exchange tour in the US State of Montana. He was amazed at how US farmers could survive on a 2000-acre farm with new international rotary tractors in their barns. “We were doing 6000 acres of crop with an old Massey and New Holland,” he said. “In the US, the farmers were surviving on small farms due to government subsidies, and small-town communities were beneficiaries. “When I took the reins of my family farm, I had a young family, three daughters, and big debt, and the farm was begging my attention.” Mr McDonald said the Field Days provided farmers with lots of technology information, and they benefited with increased cropping yields, but there were no subsidies. One of his Field Days highlights was when GPS was introduced. “That, I thought, was going to change farming forever,” he said. Last year, an autonomous tractor was on display as some of the best technology to reduce cost input. “No doubt with rising input costs and a lack of labour, robotic machinery will be forced upon us in the future,” Mr McDonald said. “But the Field Days are much more than just machinery. We have focused on the whole family to bring a much wider audience to enjoy. “Stephanie understands this very well and she will continue to create a friendly-family environment. “I will remain on the committee to provide shoulder support.” Mr McDonald said his first job on the Field Days committee in the early days was upgrading the toilet system. As president for two consecutive one-year terms, he graduated to adding buildings and display sheds, along with allocating funds for facilities in the township. “I am proud of what the Newdegate Machinery Field Days committee has achieved over the years. Passing the 25-year and 50-year anniversaries was epic,” Mr McDonald said. “I can’t imagine how things would be for our local and nearby towns if we didn’t share this event with visitors from all parts of WA. It has truly been a showcase driven from the heart of the Newdegate community.” The McDonalds have two daughters who are involved in the Field Days, with the oldest, Holly, looking after entertainment, and Jessie, a Perth schoolteacher, volunteering her time with sponsorship and promotional duties. “This year, being my last as president, I will take a backwards step to allow our young people a blank canvas,” Mr McDonald said.