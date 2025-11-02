A new national survey has been launched to better understand the wellbeing and mental health of Australian farmers, with industry leaders urging everyone in agriculture to take part. The National Farmers’ Federation and farmer-owned co-operative Norco have partnered to deliver the survey, which will capture how farmers are faring amid ongoing challenges such as droughts, floods, fires, and market pressures. The initiative builds on the 2023 National Farmer Wellbeing Report, revisiting its findings to see what has changed across rural communities over the past two years. By collecting updated data, the survey aims to provide an accurate, up-to-date picture of the factors influencing farmer wellbeing nationwide. Norco chief executive Michael Sampson said farmers were the “backbone” of Australia, and the future of the country’s agriculture sector hinged on their wellbeing and mental health. “Through droughts, floods, fires and market volatility, they’ve shown extraordinary resilience,” he said. “But we know these pressures take a toll. “This research is about ensuring farmer voices are heard, so we can build a clear picture of how they’re really faring today, and what’s needed to safeguard their health, livelihoods and industry for generations to come.” The survey is open and available to people working within the Australian agriculture industry — across all regions and businesses. It was designed to capture a snapshot of physical and mental health, stress sources, industry confidence, resilience, natural disaster impacts, and farming future attitudes amongst people within the agriculture sector. The findings of the survey will be released in late March next year. NFF president Hamish McIntyre said the survey was part of a national effort that would only succeed if industry took part. “The wellbeing of our farmers is fundamental to the strength of the entire agriculture sector,” he said. “We’re proud to partner with Norco — a farmer owned co-operative — on this important work, and we encourage farmers across the country to have their say. “Every response matters; the more voices, the stronger the message we can take forward to help drive meaningful change for the sector.” The survey is available online at www.norco.com.au/farmer-wellbeing.