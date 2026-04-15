The Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association will host its inaugural Head Stockman’s Leadership Forum in Broome next month to recognise and invest in the next generation within the northern pastoral industry. The forum will be held on May 12 and 13 and has been developed to support emerging leaders across pastoral stations as they transition into the critical role of head stockman or head stockwoman. KPCA executive member Lux Lethbridge from Warrawagine Station, said the concept for the forum had been in his mind for several years, but the idea gained real momentum after conversations at the 2025 KPCA conference gala dinner. Mr Lethbridge manages a team of more than 40 staff, many aged under-30, and recognised the need for structured support for the industry’s emerging leaders. “The transition from being one of the team of stockmen and women to stepping into the leadership role of head stockman can be exceptionally rewarding, but it also presents challenges,” Mr Lethbridge said. “You suddenly move from being a peer to being responsible for managing staff, making decisions that directly affect the pastoral enterprise and communicating clearly with your team. “It can sometimes be an isolating experience due to the nature of the role, so KPCA wanted to address this by bringing our industry’s young leaders together.” Mr Lethbridge said the forum would create a supportive environment where participants could build networks with others in similar roles while gaining practical leadership skills. “We want participants to develop the confidence to lead their teams well, learn how to handle difficult conversations, understand what the industry expects from them and recognise just how vital they are to the future of the northern beef industry,” he said. The program features a mix of networking opportunities and interactive sessions before finishing with a gala dinner. It will be facilitated by Stuart Austin of Audacious Agriculture, alongside respected contributors from across the northern pastoral sector. KPCA expects strong participation from pastoral stations across the Kimberley, Pilbara and Gascoyne regions. However, interest has already been received from stations across the Northern Territory and Queensland, highlighting the broader demand for leadership development within the northern beef industry.