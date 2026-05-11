Nutrien Ag Solutions has opened its anticipated new $70 million bulk fertiliser centre more than two years after a fire ripped through its Kwinana site during a severe heatwave, causing major damage. The new site in East Rockingham is an expanded 130,000 metric tonne facility designed to ease pressure on long and complex supply chains and improve long-term reliability for WA farmers before peak-demand seasons. In February, 2024, Nutrien Ag’s bulk storage facility on Port Road went up in flames on a day where temperatures hit 42C. A conveyor belt system was destroyed and the roof of a storage shed was badly damaged. It took numerous firefighters and fire trucks to control and extinguish the blaze — with flames reaching between two and three metres high — which triggered a HAZMAT warning for several neighbouring areas. Managing director Adrian Capogreco said the facility was a demonstration of the agribusiness’ confidence in the States’ agriculture sector, after the blaze damaged the previous facility at the Kwinana Bulk Jetty. “We were able to minimise disruption for customers by securing storage and transport routes and we made a conscious decision to build bigger and better — that’s what we’re seeing today,” he said. “Agricultural supply chains are complex, spanning regions, seasons, and markets with so many moving parts that don’t always work seamlessly together. “The industry is constantly navigating disruptions, from weather events to global market volatility. This means we must remain agile, build resilience, and remain focused on doing everything we can for our growers. “Investments like this don’t prevent global disruptions, but an approximate 20 per cent increase in our bulk storage for Western Australia strengthens long-term supply chain resilience.” Nutrien Ag west region director Andrew Duperouzel said the investment in the new facility was “ultimately” about backing the State’s farmers with the infrastructure they needed to plan for future seasons with confidence. “Facilities like this allow us to continue putting farmers at the heart of what we do,” he said. “Western Australian farmers operate in one of the most demanding environments in the country. This facility will help ensure they have timely access to essential fertiliser inputs, which is critical to productivity and on-farm decision making.” The agribusiness partnered with property investment, development, and management business Birchmead to build the centre at the Alumina Industrial Park. Head of investment Dax Foley said the project was focused on providing the “best possible” purpose-built infrastructure for fertiliser storage. “Operational performance and safety underpin this new facility, resulting in efficient product handling, safer truck movements and faster dispatch,” he said. “This facility represents lasting value for Nutrien and the growers it serves and reflects our approach in building high-quality infrastructure that supports Western Australia for decades to come.”