Nutrien deal boosts support for WA country footy

The State’s premier regional football carnival has inked a three-year sponsorship extension with long-time partner, Nutrien Ag Solutions.

Nutrien Ag Solutions, the company formed following last year’s Landmark and Ruralco merger, signed a deal with the WA Country Football League in the last fortnight.

Under the agreement, Nutrien will provide $100,000 a year to WACFL and maintain naming rights to the annual Country Football Championships.

The representative carnival, which was previously known as the Landmark Country Football Championships, brings rural WA’s best regional football talent to Perth each year.

This year’s championships were due to be held in Perth in July before it was cancelled amid mounting COVID-19 concerns.

Nutrien western division regional manager Andrew Duperouzel said it was important to support grassroots sport, especially in times of uncertainty.

“Country footy clubs are a critical hub in almost every rural community across Australia,” he said.

“Although the Country Footy Championships, due to be held in July, have been cancelled because of COVID-19, Nutrien Ag Solutions will continue to support the league.

“In times like these, we need to do what we can to keep our rural communities together so we can bounce back when life can return to normal.”

The three-year sponsorship deal will keep the WACFL and Nutrien’s 47-year partnership running until at least 2022. WACFL president John Shadbolt welcomed the agreement.

“For over 47 years, Nutrien Ag Solutions has stood by regional football communities through the best and the toughest of times, so we ask everyone to support them in return whenever you can,” he said.

Nutrien has also launched a fertiliser promotion to further support WA country football leagues.

Until September 30 next year, Nutrien will donate $1 for every tonne of bulk fertiliser purchased at a Nutrien retailer or approved fertiliser agent to a football club of the purchaser’s choice.

The offer is for new business purchases.