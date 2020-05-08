One of Australia’s top rural agricultural property agents will start rolling out its national rebrand and black, white and green colour scheme across its WA offices in coming weeks.

Landmark Harcourts officially rebranded to Nutrien Harcourts last week, to recognise the joint venture between Nutrien Ag Solutions and Harcourts Group.

The name change comes six months after Landmark’s Canadian parent company Nutrien bought Rural Holdings for $470 million and merged Landmark and Ruralco, to create Nutrien Ag Solutions.

The merger marked the end of Landmark’s well-known green and gold and Ruralco’s white and blue branding, and the company has spent the past few months rolling out Nutrien Ag Solutions’ new black, white and green colour scheme across its WA offices.

While the Landmark Harcourts name has changed and the shirt colour soon will, the Nutrien Harcourts business is still focusing on its same core business.

Nutrien Harcourts general manager Mark Brooke said the brand launch marked a new era for rural and regional real estate.

“The new brand is great news for people already living in rural and regional Australia, as well as those who want to make the tree change,” he said.

“The name change signals our commitment to combining the best global insights and innovation with the local expertise that has been honed over many years.”

Harcourts Group Australia chief executive Marcus Williams said clients could expect the same high level of service from Nutrien Harcourts.

“We’re proud of the Harcourts name that is renowned across Australia and stretches back to 1888,” Mr Williams said.

“While the Landmark Harcourts name has changed, the people and their speciality knowledge of, and commitment to, these communities remain the same.”

Nutrien Harcourts started to roll out the rebrand across the country last week, with former Landmark Harcourts businesses rebranding to Nutrien Harcourts.

This includes updated signage, uniforms and advertising as part of a staged process expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Mr Brooke thanked the teams across Australia for working together to transition to the new brand while ensuring a high level of customer service was maintained and said there were exciting opportunities ahead for customers and staff.

“Nutrien Harcourts will continue to prioritise and deliver access to first-class marketing, technology, training and support within the real estate industry,” Mr Brooke said.

“It also gives us the ability to leverage the global brand Nutrien, that operates in nine countries.”

Nutrien is the world’s biggest provider of crop nutrients, feed, crop production and services.