Nyul Nyul woman Madison Wright, who has family connections in Broome, is an inspiring young scientist on the trip of a lifetime — visiting the National Indigenous Space Academy in the US. Ms Wright, from Beagle Bay in South Australia, who often spends time visiting family in Broome and attends the Australian National University in Canberra, is one of eight Indigenous students from across the country selected for the 10 week-long trip organised by the Australian Space Agency and CSIRO. She jetted to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California with five other Indigenous students on September 4, for the start of a 10-week education program to work on exciting space science projects in the US. “Growing up in Beagle Bay, I was fascinated by space aeronautics and encouraged by my father, Andrew Wright, who lives in Broome — we both attended the Dicta 2024 Robotics Conference in Perth,” Ms Wright said. “I am on my last year at university studying for a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Electronics and Software, or mechatronics engineering as it is known. “I love the thought of working in space aeronautics and it would be a dream career to be involved with NASA. This opportunity to learn more about robotic software on my first visit to the US is incredible.” While in the US, Ms Wright and her peers will delve into a range of projects including examining datasets from Jupiter’s atmosphere and software within NASA’s flight software framework. Two of the other students selected in the program were sent to the UK Science and Technology Facilities Council’s RAL Space, which is the UK’s national space laboratory, responsible for advancing space science and technology through research, design, testing, and operation of space instruments and missions. It’s the third time the learning program has been held, but the first time the National Indigenous Space Academy has also sent students to the UK — a move program lead Professor Christopher Lawrence said showed how far it had come. “By partnering with the RAL, NASA, JPL, the Australian Space Agency and CSIRO, we are creating pathways for First Nations students to pursue international careers in STEM while bringing Indigenous knowledge and perspectives to the global stage,” he said. “I hope one day to see the world’s first Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander astronaut, and NISA is helping pave that path.” Ms Wright and her peers prepared for their trip by attending a space boot camp at Monash University’s Clayton campus from September 1-3, where they heard from experts in the field and prior participants. They also gained insights into astrophysics, robotics, planetary science, engineering, computer science, and aerodynamics. The Australian Space Agency continues to be the primary supporter of NISA, as the main sponsor enabling students to travel to and complete the program. Australian Space Agency head Enrico Palermo said the organisation was a “proud partner” of NISA, which was creating unique opportunities for First Nations students to contribute to some of the world’s most advanced space projects. CSIRO education and outreach executive manager Kym Dyball said the organisation was proud to support NISA’s expansion to the UK, saying it was developing a “diverse and inclusive pipeline” of STEM talents.