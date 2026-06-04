Farmer Emilie Abbiss tells it straight: if she hadn’t started bringing in extra income from weddings and a cottage farm stay, she is not sure the farm her family has run since 1901 would still be theirs. A 100ha working sheep and cattle property, Dalmore Farm, near Bridgetown, is one of the oldest continually operating farms in the region. The farm is now home to Ms Abbiss, her partner Danny, their three sons and her father. The couple host around 15 weddings a year out of a century-old shearing shed and have guests stay in an old workman’s cottage. The wedding venue idea started a few years back when the farm bills were piling up. To supplement farm income, Ms Abbiss took a full-time job co-ordinating major events for the City of Bunbury. She ended up running two AFL games and eight weddings in three months and landed in hospital with bleeding ulcers. “I’m not meant to be in the city,” she said. “I need to be on the farm. I just do.” Back on the farm, a shearing shed sat empty, and the couple knew it had potential as a wedding venue. They were married in it themselves years earlier, so they offered it to the public as a wedding venue. “I don’t know what we would have done without the farm stay and weddings,” Ms Abbiss said. “It’s changed everything for us.” They have gone on to host 86 weddings and Ms Abbiss said they tended to draw couples who appreciated the history. “They appreciate that we are farmers balancing two worlds,” she said. Everybody pitches in, including her now teenage twin sons. When they ask how they are going to be paid, Ms Abbiss has an answer ready. “You get to live here in paradise,” she said. The family also offers a year-round farm stay at the Workman’s Cottage, a 130-year-old residence restored in 2021, with original jarrah baton walls, a retro farm kitchen, fireplace and the original wrought iron shearers’ beds. Cottage guests are often paid a visit by Miles, one of nine pet sheep who follows visitors everywhere. “Nine sheep grew up in the house and they just wouldn’t leave,” Ms Abbiss said. “They are the most amazing tourism ambassadors.” The sheep are also regularly requested for wedding photos, along with a small herd of palomino horses, two pet goats, ducks, cattle and bulls. A vocal Keep the Sheep supporter during the live export debate, Ms Abbiss said her agritourism business gave her a direct line to city visitors who had never considered what issues meant for farmers on the ground. “Farmers have more care and love for their animals than anybody who is not a farmer could ever realise. Getting to show people that is something I’m really passionate about,” she said. “Farming is a huge part of our country’s heritage. If it didn’t exist, none of us would probably be here. “It’s worth preserving, and agritourism is a productive, positive way to do that. I hope that other farmers can find some inspiration in what we have done here. ” Ms Abbiss said water was the biggest practical challenge. With rainwater and groundwater tanks supporting more than 1000 animals, balancing farm and tourism resource use through summer required careful planning. “You have to make sure you’re not leaving yourself short on the farm side by trying to meet your tourism requirements,” she said. Ms Abbiss now moves between hosting and farming. She spends as much time as she can on horseback with her sons working alongside her. The stress ulcers have not returned. “There’s nothing else I would actually rather be doing,” she said. “Being able to share that with people - it’s such a privilege.”