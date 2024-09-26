A 510kg Limousin steer from Venturon Livestock was sashed this year’s Perth Royal Show Grand Champion Led Steer or Heifer. The steer from Unison Limousins in Boyanup had spent 120 days on feed and was prepared by Venturon Livestock owner Harris Thompson. Earlier in the competition the Grand Champion was sashed Champion Heavyweight Led Steer or Heifer from a class of 30 entries. The class was the biggest of the four weight category classes run on Sunday September 22, which judges cattle ‘on the hoof’ for their suitability to meet consumer and industry expectations on producing a quality beef animal. Visiting South West Victorian Judge Geordie Elliott of Corumbene Brangus and Prairie Falls Murray Grey Stud in Breakaway Creek said the steer had ‘caught his eye from the get-go’. “He is a big top steer and handles extremely well, he has enough fat but not too much all the way through,” Mr Elliott said. “He is a very, very well put together animal with meat in all the right places and the attributes I am looking for. “This is the type of animal we as an industry are aiming to breed to meet market specifications.” Coming in to be awarded the overall Reserve Grand Champion Steer or Heifer sash was a 574kg Red Angus cross Simmental steer from the Extra Heavyweight category exhibited by Ella Clarke. Mr Elliott said he was a very well deserving steer of the Reserve Grand Champion sash and that he had plenty of red meat. “He is a very, very nice steer, he handles well and is nice and soft.” Earlier in the competition when the steer was presented with the Champion Extra Heavyweight Led Steer or Heifer sash out of a class of 15 entries Mr Elliott said the steer was very, very broad with a nice round shape. “He has all the things I like to see in a calf like that,” Mr Elliott said. The on the hoof Led Steer and Heifer competition included 67 entries across four weight categories and while entries are down on previous years some agricultural colleges and commercial breeders are continuing to support the longstanding event. The competition runs in three stages starting with animals first being judged on the hoof in the led competition and then go on to be offered at auction on Monday September 23. Following the auction animals are then processed at WA abattoirs where they are judged on their meat quality and are awarded accordingly in the final carcase competition with sashes announced on Friday September 27. WA Agricultural colleges made up the majority of entries in the competition this year accounting for 43 entries, which is consistent with the history of the class at the Perth Royal Show with many animals donated by WA commercial breeders to be prepared and shown by colleges at the event. The Agricultural colleges competing this year included Kelmscott Senior High School, the WA College of Agriculture - Denmark and Kiara College. Victorian judge Mr Elliott was assisted by Kurt Wise, owner of Southend Murray Greys in Katanning during the event who took the microphone to explain to onlookers what the class was about. The animals entered were judged for degree of finish, structural correctness, muscle content and a visual appraisal system was used. The first class and smallest to run was the Lightweight Led Steers and Heifers class for animals that weighing between 325kg to 400kg liveweight and showed no permanent teeth. The Champion Lightweight Led Steer or Heifer sash was awarded to a 396kg Square Meater steer exhibited by Hayley Baker, having spent 90 days on feed. Mr Elliot said the steer presented well and was what the industry wanted in a smaller animal being that he would pay well and yield well. Coming in at reserve was a 386kg Square Meater cross steer exhibited by Kelmscott Senior High School and having spent 120 days on feed. The success of the Square Meater breed did not stop there with the Champion Medium Weight Led Steer or Heifer sash being awarded to a 451kg Square Meater steer exhibited by Kelmscott Senior High School having spent 120 days on feed. The mediumweight class is for animals weighing between 400.1kg to 460kg liveweight and showing no permanent teeth with a total of 14 entries in this category. Mr Elliott said the steer was deserving of the sash and very well put together. He awarded the Reserve Champion Mediumweight Led Steer or Heifer sash to a Limousin heifer exhibited by the WA College of Agriculture, weighing 448kg and having spent 100 days on feed. This was the only heifer to be awarded a broad sash in the 2024 competition. Mr Elliott said she had consistent even fat cover and carried herself very well. The Heavyweight Led Steer and Heifer class ran next, being the biggest class of the day and was split into four heats for animals weighing 460.1kg to 520kg, showing no permanent teeth. While it was here that the Grand Champion Led Steer began his rise to winning the event overall, coming in as Reserve Champion Heavyweight Led Steer or Heifer was another Square Meater entry exhibited by JW Renard and CE Giglia, weighing 504kg and having spent 95 days on feed. Mr Elliott said the steer had a bit more base and overall carcass. “He handles very well and has a good fat depth, he is a very, very nice steer,” Mr Elliott said. The last weight class to run consisted of 15 entries in the Extra Heavyweight Led Steer and Heifer category which is for animals weighing 520.1kg to 650kg, showing no permanent teeth. The Champion Extra Heavyweight Led Steer or Heifer went on to be sashed Reserve Grand Champion Led Steer or Heifer. The entry from Ella Clarke provided some top competition in this category, however in Reserve was a 612kg Charolais cross Red Angus exhibited by Venturon Livestock, having spent 100 days on feed. Mr Elliott said the Reserve Extra Heavyweight steer was nice but up against some tough competition on the day. “This class had some big, big boys that are great examples of heavyweight entries,” Mr Elliott said. 2024 Perth Royal Show Led Steer and Heifer Grand Champion Led Steer or Heifer and Champion Heavyweight Led Steer or Heifer – Venturon Livestock Reserve Grand Champion Led Steer or Heifer and Champion Extra Heavyweight Led Steer or Heifer – Ella Clarke Reserve Champion Heavyweight Led Steer or Heifer – JW Renard and CE Giglia Reserve Champion Extra Heavyweight Led Steer or Heifer – Venturon Livestock Champion Lightweight Led Steer or Heifer – Hayley Barker Reserve Champion Lightweight Steer or Heifer – Kelmscott Senior High School Champion Mediumweight Led Steer or Heifer – Kelmscott Senior High School Reserve Champion Mediumweight Led Steer or Heifer – WA College of Agriculture – Denmark, Inlet Views