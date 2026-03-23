Six men have been charged after an investigation into the alleged theft and butchering of two head of cattle in WA’s Kimberley. In a post on the WA Police Kimberley District’s Facebook, authorities said they first received a report in January from a cattle station in the Roebuck area, about 24km from Broome, alleging theft of livestock. Broome police subsequently launched Operation Pattern to investigate the claims. Investigating police allege several people were at the station on two occasions — June 1, 2025, and January 13 this year. On each date, one head of cattle was allegedly shot and butchered for meat — the carcasses were left at the scene by the individuals, who allegedly trespassed onto the station. Police charged the men with trespassing, stealing, and the unlawful use of a firearm. All six men are due to appear in Broome Magistrates Court on April 13.