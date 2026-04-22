An historic aggregation spanning more than one million hectares in the northern Goldfields has been listed for sale. The 1.89 million hectare Wongawol/Carnegie aggregation is located near Wiluna along the eastern stretch of the Gunbarrel Highway. The properties are owned by the Snell family, descendants of the pastoralists that worked the land in the 1940. The holding stretches about 250km from end to end, with internal roads linking the stations. Listed through Elders Real Estate, the aggregation has a rated carrying capacity of more than 10,000 head of cattle and is offered walk-in, walk-out, including herd and plant. Selling agent Greg Smith said the aggregation was being offered as part of the Snell family’s succession planning. He noted few properties in the area had changed hands in the past 50 years. “I don’t expect many more stations to come onto the market in Western Australia in the next 12 months than we would see in any other year,” he said. “Cattle prices are consolidating, the season is reasonable and pastoral grazing will be among the least affected by rising input costs.” Mr Smith said the topographical make-up of the country was often misunderstood. “People look at the location on a map and imagine sand dunes and spinifex, but the reality contradicts everything you would imagine,” he said. “There are creeks, lakes, huge river gums and plains of saltbush and bluebush, plus good coverage of grasses.” Infrastructure includes homestead complexes at Wongawol and Carnegie, 24-hour solar power, cattle handling facilities and traveller accommodation on the Gunbarrel Highway and Canning Stock Route, along with historic outbuildings. The land comes with a rich and storied history dating back to the 1870s, when explorers John Forrest and David Wynford Carnegie helped map the region. Pastoralist Spencer Doman later assembled the country in the 1940s as part of a network of stations across the far eastern Goldfields and upper Canning Stock Route. The Snell family initially ran Shorthorn cattle before transitioning to Red Angus and Droughtmasters, with the current herd based on Shorthorn females joined to Red Angus bulls. Cattle are mustered annually and sent to the family’s southern property for finishing. Mr Smith said the herd had been selectively bred for fertility, temperament and type, with the majority of cattle finishing as prime beef for the domestic market. The aggregation was regarded as a low-input cattle enterprise, he said. “They consistently turn more than 4000 head annually,” he said. “The rangelands require no fertiliser, cattle need no mineral supplements and parasites are virtually non-existent. Water is supplied by 160 operational bores and wells across the aggregation.”