Farmers have raised concerns after metropolitan employers were granted access to a foreign worker scheme originally intended to fill chronic labour shortages in Australia’s agriculture sector.

The Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme, which allows Pacific Islanders to work in regional Australia for up to four years, was this month expanded to include metropolitan meat, seafood, fruit and vegetable processors.

While the chronically understaffed meat processing sector has welcomed the move, it’s been slammed by the National Farmers’ Federation, which claimed it would only “spread the workforce thinner”.

WAFarmers president John Hassell was less scathing, though he had his concerns.

“As long as it’s an extension that doesn’t take away from us, I suppose that’s fine,” Mr Hassell said.

“But the discussion we had is that we need to allow workers’ families to come here as well, because when their families are at home, it doesn’t take long for people to start losing connection.”

Camera Icon WAFarmers president John Hassell at his Pingelly farm. Credit: Mogens Johansen / The West Australian

Mr Hassell’s comments echoed concerns raised by Vanuatu politicians during a recent visit to the South Pacific Ocean nation by an Australian delegation including Federal Pacific Minister Pat Conroy.

Willie Plasua, president of Government advisory body the Malvatumauri National Council of Chiefs, said workers were being separated from their families “for too long” and experiencing a “loss of culture”.

Mr Conroy said a trial was under way to allow 200 workers to bring their families into the country to “alleviate the separation issue” — a move Mr Hassell said could attract more workers.

NFF president Fiona Simson labelled the PALM expansion “a sideways step” and said the Federal Government must deepen the pool of available workers by removing barriers to participation.

“So far, despite the promises, we’ve seen very little progress on that front,” she said.

“The Government’s election promise to cover travel costs of Pacific workers would have done exactly that, but sadly that’s no longer on the table.”

Ms Simson said the expansion should not come at a cost to farmers, adding that “spreading an insufficient pool of workers thinner won’t solve anyone’s problem”.

She called on the Government to simplify red tape and invest in support services for farmers — who she said had been most acutely affected by labour shortages — wanting to access the scheme.

“Family farmers who don’t have the same in-house migration experts as the big end of town need that support if we’re going to see widespread uptake of the PALM scheme,” she said.

“We also need to see progress as we head into 2023 on the promise to open the scheme to Vietnamese workers. If successful, that would be the first meaningful step forward in the farm workforce crisis in years.”

Camera Icon National Farmers’ Federation President Fiona Simson. Credit: MICK TSIKAS / AAPIMAGE

For meat processor Fletcher International Exports, which has abattoirs at Narrikup in WA’s Great Southern and Dubbo in regional NSW, the PALM scheme is no silver bullet.

Founder and managing director Roger Fletcher said while it had “worked reasonably well”, the company relied heavily on workers from East Asian countries, as well as backpackers and students.

“You don’t want to stick to one scheme and think it’s going to save you because they change the rules and then all of a sudden you’re caught out,” he said.

“We’re just trying to manage it as best we can and we try to make it a decent place to work in.

“We’d rather have locals if we can bring them through and train them . . . But we’re a multicultural workforce.”

Australian Meat Industry Council chief executive Patrick Hutchinson said metropolitan processing and smallgoods businesses were in “desperate need” of workers and the expansion would “increase productivity and output”.

“Whilst AMIC supports this expansion as a positive step forward, we must ensure that our regional and rural processors are not disadvantaged by this decision, and that all sectors of our supply chain are supported,” he said.

Australia is currently hosting about 33,700 PALM workers, including 3500 in WA.

The scheme allows eligible workers from nine Pacific islands and Timor Leste to be employed for up to nine months in seasonal jobs or four years in unskilled, low-skilled and semi-skilled positions.