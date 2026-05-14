“Grossly unfair” cattle related charges brought against Winderie Station owners Cameron and Teresa Tubby have been dropped after the State said there were no reasonable prospects for a conviction. Mr Tubby, 53, and Ms Tubby, 51, were charged with two counts of being in possession of a thing capable of being stolen or unlawfully obtained property — namely 201 head of cattle — by the WA Police Rural Crime Squad in May 2023 (in correction of cattle “rustling” as previously reported). Mr and Ms Tubby both pleaded not guilty to the charges in Carnarvon Magistrates Court on August 21, 2023. Charges for the pair were transferred to the District Court on indictment in 2024. But in a hearing on March 25, 2026, a notice of discontinuance in relation to the charges was accepted by by District Court Judge Seamus Rafferty following an application by the prosecutor of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. The prosecutor said the reason for the discontinuance was the State did not have “reasonable prospects” of conviction and noted the State’s obligation was to “assess and review” the prosecution brief provided by the investigating officer. Mr Rafferty asked “when one accepts that, that means there was never a case, was there?” The prosecutor’s response was: “No. That’s if it had been properly assessed.” The dismissal of the charges was welcomed by the Tubbys’ barrister, Simon Freitag, who said it had saved the resources of the court and those of his clients by avoiding a “huge” trial in Carnarvon. “We had been trying to have the matter discontinued for some time, unsuccessfully. So we would’ve loved this to have happened earlier,” he said. Mr Freitag said he did not know how much money the Tubbys had spent on legal fees, refraining from asking for “fear of hearing an answer that would upset me, and I’m not the one paying it”. Mr Rafferty said the Tubbys had gone to “enormous expense” to defend themselves. “These people being Cameron Ian Tubby and Teresa Elizabeth Tubby have had this hanging over their head now for almost three years,” he said. “Had they been convicted, they would’ve been told that they were facing terms of immediate imprisonment.” Mr Rafferty said that from “day one” there had never been a case for the pair to answer to, and questioned the veracity of the investigation. “The Tubby’s have gone through the stress, the expense, the trauma of a lengthy prosecution, and that’s just wrong,” he said. Mr Rafferty described the length of time the couple had to wait for the charges to be dropped as “grossly unfair” and concluded by saying “this has just been a debacle” and “it’s just not right”. A five-day trial in Carnarvon, set for June this year, was vacated and the charges were formally discontinued by Mr Rafferty at the hearing at the end of March. Winderie Station is located in the Gascoyne region.