The leader of One Nation has hit out at the Federal Government’s decision to ban the live sheep export trade during an address in Perth on Tuesday. Senator Pauline Hanson was the guest speaker at The West Australian’s sold out Leadership Matters event at Crown, where she criticised the Government for refusing to listen to industry and trying to appeal to city voters. “Canberra banned the live sheep trade, an industry this State built,” she said. “The farmers said don’t do it, the transporters said don’t do it, the State Government said don’t do it. “Canberra did it anyway to appease animal activists and inner-city voters 3000km away, not the Western Australians whose livelihoods depended on the trade. “That’s what it looks like when a government stops listening.” Senator Hanson’s address also criticised the recent tax reforms and the potential impact on agriculture. “Farming families right across this country use trusts to pass the farm to their kids,” she said. “And it’s not just farmers - Treasury’s own figures say about 350,000 small businesses run through family trusts.” In front of a supportive crowd, the Senator said US President Donald Trump’s approach to deporting illegal immigrants was a “great way of doing it” and maintained her recent comments on the White Australia Policy had been misconstrued. Sentor Hanson also pointed to the recent fuel and fertiliser shortages and called for more domestic manufacturing. “This year, the Middle East blew up and Australia found out the truth, we hold just a few weeks of fuel and barely any fertiliser,” she said. “The Prime Minister was on the phone begging our neighbours for help, that should never happen to a country like ours. “We have the resources, we have the workers, we have the know-how, what we don’t have is a government that believes in this country.”