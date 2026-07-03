A peak WA agriculture body has warned that economic development in the State’s far north would be held back by the “conservative” water limits in the latest Fitzroy-Derby River management plan. More than 50,000 submissions were made for the plan’s public consultation, which closed on June 30. The vast majority of responses submitted were from a public environmental campaign, Kimberley — Like nowhere else, backed by Kimberley Environs, Pew Charitable Trusts, Wilderness Society, World Wildlife Fund, Whale and Dolphin Conservation, and the Australian Marine Conservation Society. The responses resulting from the campaign were largely template submissions from the public. Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA said its main concern with the plan was the “substantially more” conservative water limits than supported in previous scientific studies by the CSIRO. “It risks locking away substantial economic development potential, appears to contradict State and Federal government development strategies, and applied a regulatory framework that creates significant barriers for agricultural development in the Kimberley,” it said. An extensive report by the CSIRO in 2018 recommended an allocation of 170GL per year of groundwater and 1700GL per year of surface water — a radical change to the proposed restrictions in the current plan. Under the proposed plan the use of groundwater is restricted to 50GL a year — 25GL of which would be put towards the proposed Fitzroy-Derby Aboriginal Water Holdings. The CSIRO report further estimated that under those figures the region would benefit from $1.1 billion of additional annual economic activity and generate more than 4500 jobs. The draft reasserts the previous commitment from the State Government to not dam the river, or its tributaries, to protect the waterways. In its submission, PGA criticised the plan’s lack of explanation on how the proposed 6.1 gigalitres per year related to observed river slows identified the limit based on the environmental flow requirement. “Between January and May 2026, approximately 12,000GL flow past the Fitzroy gauging station to the Indian Ocean,” the submission stated. “We note that the draft plan does not quote any specific volume required for environmental maintenance of the river system. We would have expected this figure to be cited to form the basis of the surface water allocation figures.” The allocation under the proposed draft plan represents about 0.36 per cent of the surface water volume previously identified by the CSIRO as available for sustainable extraction from the area. “The PGA considers that such a low allocation effectively functions as a prohibition on future development rather than a precautionary allocation,” the submission said. It further called for an explanation on the science behind the allocation limits of 6.1 gigalitres per year and how it related to observed flows, cementing their support for adaptive management but arguing the limits provide “virtually no capacity” for future development. PGA recommended an initial allocation limit of 300 gigalitres of surface water per year, and a groundwater limit of 170 gigalitres a year. “We note that the draft plan does not quote any specific volume require for environmental maintenance of the river system,” PGA said. “We would have expected this figure to be cited to form the basis of the surface water allocation figures.” It said more than 17,000ha of sorghum fodder could be irrigated by 259 gigalitres, producing more than 170,000 tonnes of hay, enough to feed 127,000 head of cattle for about three months. The submission further said an allocation increase for agriculture would benefit the local communities through the creation of a potential 4700 full-time jobs and more than $1 billion in economic activity in the region. “Greater agricultural development would diversify the regional economy, strengthen employment opportunities, and broaden the economic base of communities throughout the Fitzroy catchment,” it said. But it warned that pastoral businesses in the region faced a significant deterrent in the need to pay for a water licence application without a clear and transparent process and the costs involved. PGA president Digby Stretch welcomed Water Minister Don Punch’s intention to increase economic development in the region, but said the current system and proposed plan actively deterred investment. “Minister Punch says he wants economic development in the Fitzroy, but the reality is that the water licence application process is too complex, groundwater data is insufficient to guarantee return on investment, and bureaucratic delays are a major deterrent to potential investors,” he said. “We need to see action. Faster approvals, better data, and less red tape would be a good start.” Environmental advocacy not-for-profit Pew Charitable Trusts river integrity project director Maryanne Slattery warned water extraction of the system risked repeating the same mistakes in managing the Murray-Darling Basin. “The experience in the Murray Darling Base is that governments can’t put the genie back in the bottle,” she said. “We must prevent large-scale irrigation and large water licences from the start, as it is impossible to restore system after the damage has been allowed.” PGA called for a public publication of the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation’s modelling for the basis of the draft plan, and the development of a clear and concise regulatory guide for groundwater licence applications. DWER will now prepare a summary of submissions report outlining the key themes raised.