A driving force behind the popular Fringe World festival is now overseeing the Perth Royal Show after a leadership shake-up at the Royal Agricultural Society of WA. Former ARTRAGE executive Joanna Hos was on Thursday announced as the RASWA general manager, a newly created role at the 193-year-old organisation. Ms Hos will manage the delivery of the iconic event, a responsibility previously divided between the Royal Show’s various competition organisers and commercial team. She will also “expand commercial opportunities for RASWA” and oversee the more than 100 annual events the organisation hosts at the Claremont Showground, a RASWA spokeswoman said. “She will drive innovation and engagement with the Perth Royal Show competitions, Perth Royal Food Awards and agricultural education programs,” the spokeswoman said. “Her leadership will be instrumental in shaping the future of RASWA as it continues to celebrate the best in WA, by bringing people together to grow the future of food and agriculture.” Ms Hos was the ARTRAGE managing director for 11 years, before stepping up as the not-for-profit organisation’s head of marketing and business development last June. ARTRAGE is also behind Rooftop Movies, a popular rooftop cinema perched atop a multi-story Northbridge carpark. A self-proclaimed “passionate advocate” for WA, Ms Hos said she was “delighted” to take on the new role. “This role offers an incredibly exciting opportunity to help define the future of RASWA and the iconic Perth Royal Show,” she said. “RASWA is an organisation with an incredibly rich history, and I am looking forward to working with the fantastic team as we continue to adapt, diversify and celebrate the best of WA.” Ms Hos is also a former recipient of the 40 Under 40 Award, which recognises WA’s leading young entepreneurs, innovators and future business leaders. RASWA chief executive Robyn Sermon said Ms Hos’ appointment would be key as the organisation looked to the future. “Joanna’s exceptional leadership qualities, combined with her extensive experience and passion for Western Australia’s cultural events, make her the ideal candidate to help lead RASWA into its next chapter of growth and success,” Ms Sermon said. Ms Hos’ has family connections to agriculture, including a sister and brother-in-law who are wheat and sheep farmers in the Wheatbelt. “Her familial ties to farming… have provided her with firsthand experience of the agricultural sector,” RASWA said. “This exposure has instilled in her a profound respect for farmers and a keen appreciation for the indispensable role of agriculture in our community.”