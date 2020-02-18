The Asia Pacific region’s biggest agri-food technology event is coming to Perth.

It was confirmed this afternoon AgriFutures evokeAG would be held in WA’s capital from February 16-17 next year.

The announcement coincided with the opening day of this year’s two-day forum in Melbourne.

More than 1000 delegates are expected to attend the conference in Perth including farmers, start-up companies, innovators, researchers, businesses, government, universities and investors.

The past two events have been held in Melbourne, with many WA businesses attending to explore new opportunities to attract investment.

WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan welcomed the announcement, given the State’s strong agricultural industry.

“Western Australia is already highly regarded for our quality agriculture and food production and our strong ag-tech scene,” she said.

“Our State is increasingly focused on value-add, ag-tech and food-tech as it diversifies our food and beverage offering and enables us to take further advantage of our excellent production environment and proximity to Asian markets.

“The McGowan Government is committed to investment in primary industries, research and development and innovative projects as we establish our State as an agri-food tech hub.”