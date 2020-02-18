Home
Search
thewest.com.au

Perth set to host next year’s two-day evokeAG conference

Zach RelphCountryman
Rob Kelly, Richard Evans, Paul Callander, Tim Hyde, Peter May, Ivor Gaylard, Darren Hughes and Susan Hall are among the WA delegates at this year’s evokeAG event in Melbourne.
Camera IconRob Kelly, Richard Evans, Paul Callander, Tim Hyde, Peter May, Ivor Gaylard, Darren Hughes and Susan Hall are among the WA delegates at this year’s evokeAG event in Melbourne. Credit: Peter Maloney/DPIRD

The Asia Pacific region’s biggest agri-food technology event is coming to Perth.

It was confirmed this afternoon AgriFutures evokeAG would be held in WA’s capital from February 16-17 next year.

The announcement coincided with the opening day of this year’s two-day forum in Melbourne.

More than 1000 delegates are expected to attend the conference in Perth including farmers, start-up companies, innovators, researchers, businesses, government, universities and investors.

The past two events have been held in Melbourne, with many WA businesses attending to explore new opportunities to attract investment.

WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan welcomed the announcement, given the State’s strong agricultural industry.

“Western Australia is already highly regarded for our quality agriculture and food production and our strong ag-tech scene,” she said.

“Our State is increasingly focused on value-add, ag-tech and food-tech as it diversifies our food and beverage offering and enables us to take further advantage of our excellent production environment and proximity to Asian markets.

“The McGowan Government is committed to investment in primary industries, research and development and innovative projects as we establish our State as an agri-food tech hub.”

Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.

Sign up for our emails

Topics

Regional Network

Albany Advertiser (incl. The Extra)
Augusta-Margaret River Times
Broome Advertiser
Bunbury Herald
Busselton-Dunsborough Times
Countryman
Geraldton Guardian
Great Southern Herald
Harvey Waroona Reporter
Kalgoorlie Miner
The Kimberley Echo
Manjimup Bridgetown Times
Midwest Times
Narrogin Observer
North West Telegraph
Pilbara News
South Western Times
Sound Telegraph

Contact Us

Countryman

Newspaper House, 50 Hasler RoadOsborne Park WA 6017Tel (08) 9482 9708Messenger IconSend us a message
Share to FacebookEmail Us