Perth veterinarian and single mum Beth Gallagher came prepared, having milked a few cows already, when matched with Queensland dairy farmer Jason Dunn on the new season of Farmer Wants A Wife. Mr Dunn, 37, is a fifth-generation dairy farmer, who farms alongside his father and uncle, milking about 180 cows daily across two properties on either side of the road, supplying Dairy Farmers for supermarket shelves. Ms Gallagher was one of five contestants vying for the hearts of farmers across Australia, and spent time on Mr Dunn’s Coolabunia property during filming. “She wasn’t scared of the cows or anything,” Mr Dunn said. “We got on really well and had quite a lot of laughs.” The popular reality TV show enters its 16th season this June, as viewers around the nation tune in for a dose of romance where Australian farmers welcome city girls to the country to find love. Hosted by Natalie Gruzlewski, the new season also features Farmer Alex from Queensland, South Australian farmers Jarrad and Zac, plus rodeo cowboy Farmer Dylan. Mr Dunn is a father of a son aged 11 and a daughter aged five and said he had largely given up on dating apps after finding anyone based in Brisbane lost interest the moment they clocked the two-hour distance. The show matched him with Ms Gallagher, who said she had common ground with Mr Dunn as a single mum to a six-year-old daughter. “I admire how much he loves his kids and family, that really resonates with me as a mum,” she said. “He seems like the kind of partner who brings laughter and light into everyday life.” Mr Dunn said while he was not looking for a partner to be a farmhand, she was welcome to get involved. He said his thoughts reflected a shift in thinking he had noticed among his mates. “I’m happy for my partner to have her own career,” he said. “I don’t really want to force someone to sit at home and look after kids either. I want her to have her own life.” Mr Dunn said the experience of filming was a little outside his comfort zone, with six crew members watching every date and producers waiting afterwards wanting to debrief. “Talking about your feelings multiple times a day was very new to me,” he said. “But I think it opened me up a bit.” Away from the romance, Mr Dunn said he was navigating the same pressures facing many Australian dairy farmers and was keeping a close eye on what is forecast to be a dry winter. He said he also faced another challenge during filming, being a fridge full of alternative milks left behind by the contestants. He said he made it his mission to convert them. “I got them all to taste our raw cow’s milk,” he said. “All the live cultures and that. Much better than almond milk.” Farmer Wants A Wife premiered on Channel 7 on Monday, June 8.