WA’s poultry producers are taking measures to protect their livestock and closing their doors as they lock down against the avian virus H5N1. The highly infectious strain was discovered on June 14 in a brown skua near Cape Le Grand beach, about 56km east of Esperance. On Monday a giant petrel, another migratory bird, returned a positive test for H5N1. Nine samples have since been collected by authorities for testing at the CSIRO’s Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness. Albany Farm Fresh Eggs farmer Colin Ford closed the doors to his Redmond farm over the weekend as part of biosecurity measures to protect his flock of 40,000 chickens. “That is just one of the extra things that we’ve implemented just to cover all bases,” he said. “It is just the shop at the farm at Redmond (that has closed), and it’s just one of those biosecurity measures, an additional one to what’s been recommended.” Mr Ford said the shop in Albany remained open, and operations at the Redmond farm remained “business as usual”, with a few additional biosecurity measures. Albany Farm Fresh Eggs produces about 200,000 eggs a week, with 60 per cent of its production supplied to a distributor in Canning Vale and the rest supplied throughout the Great Southern. The chicken business has limited equipment and personnel movement between sites on the farm, and implemented other measures such as spraying vehicle wheels. “The industry is pretty well prepared for this scenario, it was all going to happen at some point,” Mr Ford said. “We’ve had quite a bit of correspondence from Australian Eggs about the avian influenza on how to protect our flock.” In a Facebook post, Mt Barker poultry and egg producer Blake McFarlane confirmed he, too, had closed his farm to visitors. Mr McFarlane said in preparation for a potential detection of the avian flu he had reduced his flock from 2500 to 1000. H5N1 was initially detected on the subantarctic Heard Island last August, where it wiped out about 13,000 southern elephant seal pups — about three-quarters of the pup population on the island — and was detected in king penguin, gentoo penguin, brown skua, and South Georgia diving petrel populations. WA Premier Roger Cook said the State needed to be “extremely worried” about the potential fallout to the poultry industry and ecosystem. “I’m told that there could be a potential significant impact on marine life. How it impacts on native animals is obviously something of great concern, but there’s also a significant danger if this gets into our poultry industry,” he said. “We need to really respond very vigorously to this early detection, and we’re lucky that we’ve got that early detection, but now we need to move to further understanding about what the impact, in terms of . . . the evolving of the pathogen, but also in terms of how we can protect our economy.” Despite his preparations for a potential outbreak of H5N1 at the poultry business, Mr Ford said he was “very concerned” about the impact of the influenza. “We’re all very concerned, as much as prepared we are, it’s still very unnerving to find that it’s actually found it’s way to the mainland,” he said. “It’s been coming . . . hopefully everyone’s on the same page. “It’s not always the big producers, it’s all the people with backyard chickens and small producers with little chicken caravans. Everyone’s got to pull their weight and do the right thing.” Mr Ford said he was planning for the worst but hoping for the best, and would continue monitoring his flock and receiving advice from veterinarians, the egg industry, and the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. “Hopefully they’ve contained the outbreak where it is, but it’s a big area so I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s more birds that have died that haven’t been found,” he said. Australian poultry giant Inghams has completely closed ranks at its WA operations, preventing all non-essential access to its farms and processing sites. The company said there had been no detection in its commercial flocks and it would supply the Australian market as usual, but it had moved to a “state of heightened biosecurity vigilance”. The company’s chicken breeder farms and grower network are heavily concentrated in the Muchea, Gingin, and Mogumber regions — between 690km and 770km away from the Esperance infections. Inghams has informed the Australian Securities Exchange it is seeking a regional housing order from the State Government to legally allow WA free-range poultry to be kept indoors. Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said the national biosecurity response had been activated. She had met with the emergency response group to determine whether the virus could be eradicated or must be managed. “We are working to determine whether the H5 bird flu has established in the wildlife of Australia, other than these two isolated birds,” she said. She said there had been no evidence of any mass mortalities in wildlife as a result of the viral strain, with Australia’s poultry and agricultural industry remaining free of H5N1 at the time of writing.