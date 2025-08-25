It is my great pleasure to welcome you to the 53rd Newdegate Machinery Field Days. For more than half a century, our volunteer run event has been a proud example of agricultural innovation, community spirit, and the resilience of regional Australia. Our theme for 2025 is “Agriculture is You”. This year we want to increase awareness of the agricultural industry and everyone who is a part of that. Agriculture is more than paddocks and livestock — it is a network of people and professions, from scientists, veterinarians, marketers, and engineers to consumers in cities and towns whose choices help shape the industry. Whether you are developing cutting-edge technology, working hands-on in the shearing shed, or selecting Australian-grown produce at the supermarket, you are part of agriculture — and agriculture is part of you. This year’s program aims to highlight and celebrate that connection. Visitors will once again enjoy many of our much-loved events. The Dog Jump Competition and Young Farmer’s Challenge return to entertain and inspire. The Whitfert Fireworks Spectacular will light up the night sky, while the Community Bank Kulin Art and Photography Exhibition and the Dyson Jones Fashion Parade will add colour and creativity to the proceedings. In 2025, we are also shining a spotlight on the State Ewe Hogget Competition, celebrating excellence in sheep breeding and the skills of our primary producers. Last year’s Inaugural Mullet Competition proved a crowd favourite and will return with even more laughs. We are also delighted to introduce a brand-new event for our Partners and Platinum Sponsors — a sundowner that promises to be a social highlight and a fitting thank you to those who help make this event possible. Aptly named ‘The Corporate Clash Dino Dash’, it will be a must-see competitive celebration of those who make our event possible. Adding a unique artistic touch and through the support of AFGRI Lake Grace and Community Bank Kulin, acclaimed artist Jacob Butler will be painting a mural during the Field Days. The mural will be capturing the rich history of Newdegate and its surrounds. Inspired by Jacob’s Artist in Residency, Community Bank Kulin has sponsored our first Farm Mural Competition - a celebration of creativity in the farming landscape. We are also excited to welcome both new and long-term exhibitors to the 2025 Newdegate Machinery Field Days. From the latest in groundbreaking farm machinery and cutting-edge agricultural technology to handmade artisan goods, fine wine, and regional produce, our exhibitors truly represent the diversity and innovation of our industry. Their displays are not only an opportunity to see and experience what’s new, but also a chance to connect with the people behind the products — those whose skills, creativity, and dedication keep agriculture moving forward. Whether you’re seeking the next big investment for your farm or a unique gift to take home, there will be something to delight every visitor. We are also privileged to welcome Holly Ludeman, founder and Managing Director of The Livestock Collective, as one of our keynote speakers at the VIP Luncheon. Holly’s work in connecting people to the livestock industry aligns perfectly with our theme for 2025. I warmly invite everyone — whether you live on a farm, in a regional town, or in the heart of the city — to come and experience the 2025 Newdegate Machinery Field Days. It will be a celebration of all that agriculture is, and a reminder that it truly belongs to all of us. Ashley McDonald is the Newdegate Machinery Field Days president and a Newdegate farmer.