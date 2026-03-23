Arthur River’s Ramulam Prickles nabbed the title of Australia’s top sheepdog at the National Sheep Dog Trial Championships in the ACT last week. Along with wife Jenny, owner and trainer Ken Atherton set out on a 10-week journey across Australia’s vast expanse to compete against the country’s top sheepdogs. The pair farm at Tarwonga, where they run Dohne and composite sheep, and grow enough crops for their farm. Mr Atherton began trialling sheep dogs in Mayanup in 1985, at a yard and utility trial with his faithful farm dog, ending the competition in third place. Entering Prickles, a five-year-old female kelpie, into the 83rd national championships, Mr Atherton said he was overwhelmed by the win. “It was an unreal feeling to go out and run a 97 and then follow it up with a 98. There was a bit of a problem sheep in the final run,” he said. “It was a pretty amazing feeling, really.” Prickles was one of two dogs Mr Atherton entered in — the other was Ramulam Charlie — and scored a 97 in her first run, the highest score recorded at the nationals. The win at the national championships was a first for Mr Atherton, and Prickles had a grand time herding sheep around the courses. “She loved it,” Mr Atherton said. “I was really just a matter of keeping her on track and don’t let her go overboard.” Ms Atherton — who has been judging for 10 years — was asked to judge the national competition, and was only the third woman to do so. Breaking another record after securing her spot in the top 20 before the end of the competition, Prickles earned herself a score of 98.