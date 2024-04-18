Rabobank will be offering free online financial skills workshops to primary producers across Australia to help expand their knowledge and to provide an opportunity for them to upskill and network. The Rabo Client Council, a group of the bank’s farming clients who volunteer their time to run programs, is funding the workshops to provide hands-on advice in understanding banking requirements and financial statements. Hudson Facilitation director Tony Hudson will be presenting. Rabobank community engagement manager Rowena Propsting said the aim was to have producers leave the workshops “feeling positive and inspired” about their financial knowledge and expertise. “We understand it can be challenging for farmers to step away from their businesses, so the bank is offering these condensed online learning opportunities as an alternative to the face-to-face workshops that will also continue to be rolled out across the country,” she said. Ms Propsting said the online workshops would be delivered in two blocks. Module One, which will be delivered on May 7 and 8, will focus on understanding how to read, interpret and use financial reports. Module two, to be delivered from May 9 onwards, will target gross margin analysis with an enterprise-focused approach to examine dairy, cropping and wool operations. “We will consider cash flow implications for these enterprise choices and explore preparing annual cash flow budgets,” Ms Propsting said. The Rabo Client Councils have provided learning opportunities to more than 4340 farmers across Australia and New Zealand since launching in 2018. For more information and to register for the workshops, primary producers can head to https://rabobankaunz.eventsair.com/financial-skills-workshops/registration/Site/Register.