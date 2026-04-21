A new semi-annual fertiliser outlook from Rabobank’s RaboResearch division warns the global market is experiencing a “prolonged period of strain”, driven by instability in key production and shipping routes. The report said the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz had removed a significant volume of fertilisers and inputs from international trade, creating a sudden supply shock that could not be quickly offset. “The resulting market environment is characterised by tight availability, sharply higher prices and elevated volatility across major nutrients,” the report said. The report also highlighted the growing pressure on farm viability heading into seeding, echoing the experiences Countryman has been reporting of farmers feeling these pains across WA. “Prices for nitrogen and phosphates have risen far faster than agricultural commodity prices, which is compressing farm margins globally,” the report said. RaboResearch Australia-based commodities analyst Paul Joules said the conflict had again highlighted the fragility of Australia’s fertiliser supply chain, with the country heavily reliant on imports for critical products, such as urea and MAP (mono-ammonium phosphate). “Accounting for currency movements, we estimate Middle East granular urea prices have surged an eye-watering 94 per cent year to date (YTD),” he said. “DAP (diammonium phosphate) FOB (free on board) prices have risen a more modest eleven per cent YTD, while Vancouver spot FOB potash prices have largely evaded significant price inflation, having risen by two per cent over the same period. “Accounting for currency movements, we estimate Middle East granular urea prices have surged an eye-watering 94 per cent year to date.” Rabobank warns that even if geopolitical tensions ease, a return to stable pricing is likely to be slow, leaving Australian agriculture to navigate an extended period of elevated input risk.