The Meekatharra Rangelands Biosecurity Association has been left reeling after a long-term program to manage the impacts of wild dogs had its funding slashed by 50 per cent. In a statement, the group confirmed its funding via the WA Wild Dog Action Plan had been cut from $250,000 a year to $125,000 for the 2026-27 financial year. The MRBA’s area spans four local government areas. Executive officer Margi Weir said the reduction would have a direct impact on the group’s ability to maintain its contracted licensed pest management technicians, and came at a time when pastoralists had reported an increase in wild dog activity. One MRBA member had culled nine dogs in March and April, which was in addition to the work carried out by the technicians. The group also pointed to recent dingo attacks on children in Karijini National Park, and noted many remote communities relied on tourism. The group was calling on State and Federal governments to urgently restore funding. “Without adequate support, we risk losing both our on-ground doggers and our pastoral families,” Ms Weir said. “This is not just a biosecurity issue — it’s a mental health, social, economic, and regional survival issue.” In a statement, a State Government spokesperson said the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development had been consulting with stakeholders regarding future management priorities and funding arrangements for wild dog control as part of broader vertebrate pest management priorities in WA. It said recognised biosecurity groups continued to play an important role in delivering on-ground, landscape scale wild dog control activities, with the support of the WA Government. “The WA Government is committed to supporting contemporary wild dog control strategies and activities,” it read. “This includes research and monitoring to optimise best practice wild dog control. “Government funding arrangements for licensed pest management technicians to further support recognised biosecurity groups in 2026-27 will be communicated to relevant groups.”