Fallen Ravensthorpe farmer Mark Mudie has been permanently memorialised for his service to firefighting after he died fighting to save his farm from a bushfire last December. A service was held at Kings Park on Sunday, ahead of International Firefighters’ Day on Monday, to remember career and volunteer firefighters who had lost their lives to fires or as a result of firefighting-related diseases. Mr Mudie was one of three new names enshrined on plaques at Memorial Grove this year, joining more than 100 others previously memorialised. Mr Mudie was killed on December 1 while fighting to save his farm from an out-of-control bushfire that razed more than 4500ha in West River, near Ravensthorpe in the State’s Great Southern. He was operating a front-end loader, attempting to establish a firebreak, when the machinery was engulfed by flames. Efforts were made to extinguish the blaze, but they were unsuccessful. Mr Mudie died at the scene. Joining him on the honour roll were Damian Buswell and Denis Jung — both of whom died in 2022. Mr Buswell dedicated 32 years of service to emergency services before dying in 2022 of cancer. He joined in 1988, working in Welshpool and Albany during his career. Mr Jung was a volunteer and aviation firefighter in Carnarvon and Perth. He also died in 2022 of cancer. Emergency Services Minister Paul Papalia said the May 3 ceremony was an opportunity to show gratitude to career and volunteer firefighters for their courage, bravery, and commitment. “Firefighters dedicate their lives to protecting their communities, but tragically, some never make it home,” he said. “Today we unite to honour the sacrifice and service of all past and present firefighters and to show support to the families of the fallen, particularly the newest additions to the honour roll.” Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said the loss of those memorialised continued to have an “enduring impact” on their families, communities, and the firefighting community. “I ask every Western Australian to pause and reflect on the daily sacrifice of our career and volunteer firefighters; the fallen, retired, and those who continue to serve our communities,” he said.