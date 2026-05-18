Recognised biosecurity groups say it’s crucial they are consulted as part of a State Government investigation into dingo classification and the use of lethal baits. The Animal Justice Party’s Amanda Dorn put forward a motion to the Upper House last week calling on the Cook Labor Government to investigate ending the current classification of dingoes as pests under the Biosecurity and Agriculture Management Act that underpins lethal control; and investigate ending widespread, government-funded 1080 poison baiting and strychnine foothold trapping of dingoes. Minister for Agriculture Jackie Jarvis did not oppose the motion, but noted in her response that wild dogs and dingoes were classified as the same species. Ms Jarvis described the argument about whether it was a dingo, wild dog or hybrid as somewhat irrelevant when it came to protecting livestock. She said she would direct the Biosecurity Council of WA to lead the investigation, but was comfortable the methods of control being used were safe and humane. If the investigation uncovered new science that allowed the Act to be more nuanced, it would be considered, but her primary focus had to be protecting the agricultural sector, she said. In response to questions about how the investigation would be carried out, a State Government spokesperson said Ms Jarvis reiterated her support for WA farmers and the use of 1080 and other control methods in her response to the motion. “The Biosecurity Council of WA has been tasked with considering perceived conflict between the Biosecurity and Agriculture Management Act, the Biodiversity Conservation Act, and the Dog Act,” it said. “The Cook Labor Government is incredibly supportive of continued wild dog control, and helping protect WA livestock farmers from the impacts of wild dogs. “The motion was not supported by the Cook Labor Government.” Chris Patmore, who chairs both the National Wild Dog Action Plan co-ordination committee and the Central Wheatbelt Biosecurity Association, said it was crucial that industry groups were consulted. “We’re probably a bit disappointed it’s come to this,” he said, although he noted the investigation could lead to a positive outcome by finally putting the debate to bed. He said recognised biosecurity groups would be “frantically working” to get their point of view across to the Biosecurity Council of WA, as he expected dingo advocacy groups would ensure they were heard. It made no difference whether it was a dingo or a wild dog if livestock welfare was affected, he said. Dingoes also preyed on native wildlife, something Mr Patmore said was overlooked, and they also posed risks to human safety. Goldfields Nullarbor Rangelands Biosecurity Association chief executive Amanda Day said any changes to the use of 1080 would have major impacts. “It’ll completely be a whole issue, not just for dingoes, but for all pest management,” she said. “There’s a major disconnect between metropolitan perceptions of dingoes and the reality faced in remote WA.” Ms Day said a reduction in wild dog management would bring serious public safety concerns in remote areas, and the GNRBA was aware of several cases in which packs of dogs had threatened people. “Our organisation has already spent an extra $60,000 this year assisting mining companies, Water Corporation and other groups dealing with wild dogs,” she said. “Workers arriving from Perth or overseas going to remote mine and infrastructure sites underestimate the risks posed by wild dogs. “They go jogging out near camp and don’t realise they have to watch over their shoulder. “We’ve had workers bailed up by packs of dogs.” In a letter to the minister on May 15, shadow minister for agriculture Lachlan Hunter called on Ms Jarvis to reconsider her position. “I am deeply concerned that the investigation you have supported demonstrates a willingness to entertain policy changes that would undermine long-established and necessary biosecurity controls,” he said. “This process only gives animal activists a platform.”