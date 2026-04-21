Three local landowners have teamed up to purchase one of the largest rural holdings in Western Australia’s Great Southern, reportedly paying a combined record of $52.5 million. The 11,262ha West Fitzgerald and West River aggregation is located between Albany and Esperance. Elders agent Simon Thomas was unable to disclose the names of the local purchasers, but said strong competition from neighbouring landholders helped drive the final price well above expectations, setting a new benchmark for the region and describing it as an excellent sales result for the local area. The sale was from the estate of MP Slade, a long-time private landowner who built up a large-scale, multi-property agricultural aggregation spanning six adjoining farms. The West River and West Fitzgerald aggregation stood out because all the holdings were connected, with the full 11,262ha only split by a single road. The aggregation is also considered valuable for its strategic land placement with its southern boundary fronting the South Coast Highway, offering convenient transport links to regional service centres, processing facilities, export terminals and local CBH receival sites. The sale was listed as including the 1505ha Boccamazzos, 1514ha Oakleys, 3379ha Graingers, 1631ha Bowlings, 1516ha Dekkers and 1716ha Fergusons properties, but the section of Graingers was withdrawn prior to sale, with the MP Slade estate opting to retain the land for leasing. The holdings were operated as a commercial Merino sheep enterprise, carrying about 10,000 head, with significant broadacre cropping (barley and canola) alongside the livestock, with 3280ha currently planted. Infrastructure across the aggregation includes three homes, multiple sheds, shearing facilities, sheep yards and several silos. Also on behalf of the MP Slade estate, Mr Thomas previously brought two mixed farms in the Borden and Amelup region to market in September last year — the 1713ha Talyat property selling to Jampo Farming for $10.45m, while the larger 2612ha Blacks property was withdrawn from sale.