Regional West Australians have sent a clear message to Roger Cook and Labor at polling booths, with a significant swing against the party despite its landslide victory in Saturday’s State election. While Cook was comfortably re-elected Premier and Labor returned to government, the party’s plummeting support in the regions was laid bare with swings of up to 25 per cent in some electorates. Labor experienced a nearly 20 per cent swing against it Statewide, with the backlash bigger in Perth’s outer suburbs and regional WA. The WA Nationals secured the highest number of votes in the Party’s history and the Liberals’ vote recovered some of the massive losses felt at the last election. The rest of the swing away from Labor was shared between the Greens, One Nation and independents. The latest counting showed Labor was likely to have won 41 seats, the Liberals five and the Nationals four in the Lower House, with nine seats still too close to call. With Upper House votes set to go on for weeks, Labor looked set to hold 16 of the 37 Legislative Council seats, while the Liberals looked set to hold 10, the Greens four, and the WA Nationals two. One Nation, Legalise Cannabis and the Christians were expected to hold one seat each, while there were three seats up in the air. Labor hit record levels of regional representation in the country after the 2021 landslide election, as country candidates rode the red wave of Mark McGowan’s popularity all the way to State Parliament. But Opposition leader Shane Love, who won the new seat of Mid-West for the WA Nationals, said country voters were feeling disillusioned after four years of a Labor Government. “Labor has neglected regional WA, and they are paying the price,” he said. “But for many Perth people not yet as directly impacted by the government’s poor decisions, they have not seen the light.” The result was far from the biggest swing away from the Labor in history that some columnists predicted prior to the election, with some forecasting Labor was due to lose 12 seats and the Liberals and Nationals to secure 18 seats. Labor managed to keep the seats of Bunbury, Collie-Preston and the Kimberley, but lost Geraldton to the Nationals for the first time since 1947 and Albany to the Liberals — the first time that seat has not been held by Labor in 24 years. Some regional seats were still doubt on Tuesday, with Warren Blackwood likely to fall to the Nationals and counting still under way but Kalgoorlie and Pilbara expected to remain in Labor hands. Mr Love said the Labor party’s regional vote suffered on the back of its overhaul to gun laws, reducing regional representation in the Upper House and its decision to shut down the State’s timber industry. The Premier has also been widely criticised for failing to stick up for farmers affected by the Federal Government’s plan to ban live sheep exports and the WA Government’s botched attempt to overhaul the State’s Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Laws. In northern WA, concerns about surging youth crime drove a 9.8 per cent swing away from Labor and towards the highly controversial Liberal-turned-independent Darren Spackman despite incumbent Divinia D’Anna retaining her seat. One of the biggest swings away from Labor was in the seat of Geraldton, with the traditionally-Labor held seat experiencing a 25.3 per cent swing away from the party and first-term MLA Lara Dalton ousted from office. Her seat will go to Nationals candidate Kirrilee Warr, a Yuna farmer, marking the first time a Nationals candidate has held the seat since 1947. With 75 per cent of the votes counted, Ms Warr was ahead of Ms Dalton 63.6 per cent to 36.4 per cent on a two-party preferred basis. Ms Warr said it had been a strong campaign, and she was pleased to see the results trending positively. “Serving this community is an incredible privilege, and I will always be grateful for the trust and support you have shown me,” Ms Warr said. “I’m confident we will maintain our lead once preferences are fully distributed, and in time an official declaration will be favourable.” While the WA Premier pledged he “won’t let the people of WA down”, WAFarmers president John Hassell said some farmers were feeling “devastated” by the prospect of another four years of Labor. “There was a massive swing away from the Labor party in the regions, and the Liberals and Nationals held their own in the bush and picked up some seats,” he said. “Roger Cook didn’t come out and fight for live export, the same way he fought off the Federal Government’s nature positive laws, which was disappointing. His gun laws were also disappointing.” However, Mr Hassell said WAFarmers was committed to its core purpose of representing farmers. “We have to get on with life and work with government the best way we can,” he said. “Our organisation will continue to do what it has always done, which is push back very solidly on poor legislation. “With enormous power comes enormous responsibility... and WA Labor need to remember that.”