Australia’s lumpy skin disease-free status has been extensively detailed in a 50-page report submitted to the Indonesian Government, as Federal authorities ramp up efforts to have a ban on live cattle exports lifted. Australia has been given until September 12 to prove its disease-free status after LSD was found in 13 cattle that had been shipped to Indonesia. The report — prepared by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry — outlines the measures taken to prevent an incursion and emphasizes Australia’s “excellent animal health surveillance system and effective emergency animal disease response arrangements”. “LSD has never occurred in Australia and Australia is free from LSD infection in accordance with the provisions of the World Organisation for Animal Health Terrestrial Animal Health Code,” the report states. “Australia’s animal health surveillance system and underpinning activities support early detection and provide evidence for freedom from LSD infection. “The absence of reports of LSD strongly supports Australia’s free status, as does data generated from targeted surveillance activities.” The report adds that “many” exclusion tests are undertaken for LSD each year, and that established surveillance, preparedness and response arrangements mean Australia would “promptly detect and respond effectively” to an outbreak. “Australia’s excellent animal health surveillance system and effective emergency animal disease response arrangements mean a change in animal health status would be detected, reported and dealt with rapidly,” it states. While the suspension currently only applies to four export facilities — one in WA, another in Queensland and two in the Northern Territory — it could be extended to all Australian cattle if Indonesia is not satisfied with the response. Cattle have been tested in feed yards throughout Northern Australia in a bid to provide assurances, though the results have yet to be released. A DAFF spokesman said the report — which has been provided to “several” trading partners — was “separate but complementary to the comprehensive investigation report that will be delivered to Indonesia at the completion of LSD testing of Australian cattle”. LSD has been running rampant in Indonesia since March last year, with the Federal Government and industry leaders insisting the cattle must have been infected after arriving in Indonesia. “These results were returned after these cattle had arrived in Indonesia and had been in-market for some time,” Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association chief executive Mick Sheehy told Countryman earlier this month. “It’s widely known that we have the highest regulatory procedures in the world when it comes to live export and that includes monitoring the health of our animals leading up to, and during their travel.” But Indonesian officials have claimed some of the animals showed symptoms of the disease upon arrival. Meanwhile, Australia’s live export peak body and Indonesia’s leading beef cattle association have formed a united front amid ongoing uncertainty over the source of the infections. The Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council and the Indonesian Beef Cattle Industry Association last week released a joint statement reiterating the “strong friendship and close working relationship” between the two organisations. “We encourage the continued discussions between our respective governments and ask them to work cooperatively together to resolve current concerns,” ALEC chair David Galvin said. Indonesia reported another three positive cases earlier this month, bringing the total number of infected Australian cattle to 16. The crisis deepened when Malaysia followed suit on August 4, extending a ban to all Australian live cattle imports. Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said Australian biosecurity officials were “urgently working with both Malaysia and Indonesia to meet their requirements, to demonstrate conclusively that we don’t have LSD”.