Diesel and supply shortages are the latest pain points in the “relentless grind” squeezing WA’s colossal agriculture sector as farmers grapple with the possibility of a smaller crop and tighter margins on their bottom lines. Fuel and fertiliser prices have continued to skyrocket since conflict in the Middle East broke out nearly a month ago. The tensions have left the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route, effectively closed as shipments stop to avoid attacks. The conflict is the latest hurdle for WA’s farmers after the introduction and enactment of Australia’s strictest gun laws, the looming deadline of the live sheep export trade by sea, the Aboriginal Land Heritage Act 1972, skyrocketing interest rate rises, and drought. Anxiety has grown among farmers as the short supply and soaring prices threaten to put a significant dent in the size and value of the State’s crop this year. And with Tuesday’s announcement of a trade deal inked between Australia and the European Union allowing only 30,600 tonnes of restricted grass-fed beef to be imported to the EU — rather than the fought-for 50,000-tonne minimum — farmers and peak advocate bodies are fuming over what they say is a “pathetic” deal. “Drought, rising costs and uncertainty don’t switch off at the end of the season. They compound over time, and that takes a toll,” Rural Aid chief executive John Warlters said. “This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to balance trade between the EU and Australia that has been thrown away. Instead our Trade Minister (Don Farrell) has ‘rolled over’ and sold Australia out. No deal was much better than this deal,” Cattle Australia chair Garry Edwards said. WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington said overall, the industry continued to see a mass exodus, with farmers selling up their land and businesses as the hits kept coming. “This is going to be one of the years that instead of a normal 3 per cent leaving — selling a farm — it’ll be one of those pivotal years that will go down in folklore,” he said. Urea prices from CSBP at Kwinana sat at $1414 per tonne, with Tuesday’s diesel prices soaring between 274¢ per litre in Chidlow and 329.90¢ per litre at Cheynes Beach. Mental health among farmers has also taken a significant dip in the last year, despite an increasing destigmatisation around conversations on the subject, with financial strain layered and ongoing. WAFarmers president Steve McGuire said the lack of supply of diesel and fertiliser — an essential for farmers — was the latest pain point for anxious pastoralists and growers. “We’re not looking at just the price of fertiliser going up, but actually getting it . . . it’s the same thing with fuel — it’s the price of fuel plus supply,” he said. “If we can get supply sorted that would make it a lot better, because nothing else happens without it. It’s essential to our operations — we can manage the risk and do a lot of things, but if we don’t have fuel, then the wheels fall off.” Mr McGuire commended WA’s Energy Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson and her department on prioritising fuel supplies to areas such as Kalgoorlie-Boulder by train, but said farmers would foot the spiralling bill at the end of the day. WAFarmers is one of the representative bodies in the Fuel Industry Operations Group that meets on a daily basis to identify and discuss regional areas lacking fuel supplies. “All of our costs have gone up, but unfortunately we don’t have the ability to pass it on,” Mr McGuire said. “Everyone goes on about food prices going up — and it will a bit, because of freight costs — but we can’t pass on our costs that we get. We definitely take food security for granted.” The State Government has made assurances WA has enough fuel supplies but that panic buying in remote areas is creating shortages. WA Premier Roger Cook last week unveiled a seven-point plan after a roundtable on fuel supplies, aimed at ensuring regional towns and anxious farmers were receiving their fair share of petrol and diesel. Mr Cook announced last Thursday former flood recovery co-ordinator and Wheatbelt Development Commission chief executive Rob Cossart would take on the role of fuel security State controller. But Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association chief executive Bron Christensen said she was disappointed the organisation had been left in the cold by the State Government and was concerned the needs of northern pastoralists had been forgotten. Ms Christensen said a significant number of northern pastoralists had made contact with the KPCA reporting deliveries of diesel well below the amount they had ordered, at skyrocketing prices. “Many of our Pilbara members are now entering their third consecutive year of minimal rainfall and are managing extensive animal welfare requirements, including fodder production, hay distribution and water delivery,” she said. Ms Christensen slammed government communication around current and future fuel supplies — and the potential impacts of a limited fuel supply — as “inadequate”, and said the lack of risk mitigation strategies to secure fuel placed WA’s food production and animal welfare in pastoral areas at risk. Mid West farming politicians have not been exempt from the woes caused by the diesel crisis, with Mullewa grower and MLC Julie Freeman choking back tears at a press conference last week after only receiving 5000 litres of a 20,000-litre diesel order. Ms Freeman said her farm had been forced to stop all operations while considering which paddocks to leave bare. Other farmers in parts of the Wheatbelt are carrying on with their pre-seeding and seeding operations while reluctantly accepting high price points. Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said the Government was working “day and night” with Australian farmers and producers to manage the impacts of the conflict in the Middle East. “Our farmers and producers feed millions of people both here and abroad, but events like the conflict in the Middle East reaffirm why we cannot be complacent,” she said. “While Australia is food-secure, we recognise the importance of supply chain resilience, including the supply of fuel and fertiliser, which is why we have commissioned this assessment.”