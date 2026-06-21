More than half of all WA road deaths this year have occurred in regional areas, but a recovery support manager says the strength that defines many communities can also be a barrier for people asking for support. Ian Holbrook, Injury Matters recovery support general manager, said almost one-third of the program’s 2024-25 clients lived in regional or remote WA, with 36 per cent involved in a crash on a regional road. He said the impact of crashes in regional communities rippled far beyond those directly involved, and could be multi-layered for farming families. “People may be navigating grief, trauma, anxiety and the practical pressures of keeping a farm or business running at the same time,” he said. Through its Road Trauma Support WA program, Injury Matters offers specialised trauma and bereavement counselling via phone or video. The program also delivers trauma-responsive training to regional workplaces and community groups so locals can be better equipped to support one another. “Many people in regional communities often put others first, which can make it harder to reach out for support,” Mr Holbrook said. “That’s why it’s important people know help is available and that they don’t have to navigate the impacts of road trauma alone.” According to the Road Safety Commission, more than half of all road deaths in WA this year have occurred on regional roads, despite only one in five West Australians living in regional areas. A State Government spokesperson said $125 million had been committed over five years to expand the Regional Road Safety Program to local roads. “More than $39 million has been allocated as part of the first tranche of this program to upgrade 428km of local roads across 27 projects in towns including Waroona, Chapman Valley, Albany, and Donnybrook,” the statement read. “This investment is making our road network safer and preventing single vehicle run-off road crashes, which is one of the leading causes of death and serious injury on regional roads with planning for tranche 2 under way.” The WA Local Government Association president Mark Irwin welcomed the State support, but also called for a Federal Government commitment. “Road safety is a shared priority for all levels of government. Every death or serious injury on our roads is one too many,” he said. “WALGA urges the Australian Government to match the Western Australian Government commitment of $125 million over five years to apply proven road safety countermeasures on 1474km of regional roads, representing the prioritised sections of the proposed Regional Road Safety Program.” A spokesperson for the Federal Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories Kristy McBain said the Australian Government was committed to supporting councils. “That’s why we’ve significantly increased funding for the Roads to Recovery Program, increased Black Spot Program funding to $150 million per year and created the Safer Local Roads and Infrastructure Program, which provides $200 million per year to address emerging priorities in road infrastructure,” it read. “Through the Roads to Recovery Program, the Australian Government has committed $4.4 billion nationally over the five-year funding period, which is $1.8 billion more than the previous five years. “Funding recipients in Western Australia have access to more than $643.3 million in funding, which is an increase of $277.8 million from the previous funding period.” It said the Government was also bringing forward 80 per cent, or $2.9 billion, of councils’ Financial Assistance Grant entitlement for 2026-27. Councils could spend the grants on local government priorities, and included a dedicated local road component. “The re-referred Parliamentary Inquiry into Local Government Funding and Fiscal Sustainability continues and builds on the work of the previous inquiry, and is offering an opportunity for all perspectives on issues affecting the sector to be heard,” it said. “The Government looks forward to the final report.” Anyone affected by a road crash in WA can contact Road Trauma Support WA for free counselling and support on 1300 004 814. No referral is needed.