Donnybrook farmer Anne Stroud is well aware of the importance of her new position as president of the Royal Agricultural Society of WA. She’s the first woman in the society’s nearly 200-year history to take up the position, and she hopes it inspires other women to aim for agricultural leadership roles. Growing up on a sheep and mixed grain property near Miling in the Wheatbelt, Ms Stroud actively participated in the Perth Royal Show from a young age when she would compete on horseback, show the family’s Border Leicester sheep and volunteer in the sheep shed. She now owns and operates a pome orchard, along with a commercial flock of about 2000 head of UltraWhites in Donnybrook. Ms Stroud said she was honoured by the appointment to the role of president after years of involvement with RASWA, and wouldn’t be taking it lightly as the first woman in the role. “I do know many of our past presidents and I look to honour their commitment to the society over many years. I think they’ve done an extraordinary job in continuing the organisation in the way they have, it’s been admirable,” she said. “I think my responsibility now would be to continue that legacy and to take it forward in the best way we possibly can.” Ms Stroud hopes her appointment as RASWA president will encourage other women in the agriculture industry to step outside of their comfort zone and into leadership roles. “I think we have a deep understanding of community issues in many cases, and particularly regional communities . . . I think women leaders from the regions have overcome challenges in many cases to be able to find their voice and to be able to step up,” she said. “I really feel that as somebody in this role I do have a responsibility to encourage other women to also step up, potentially in many cases out of their comfort zone. “The rewards are there because I think we all share a passion to agriculture and for the sector, and really being able to share the message of what agriculture is about is really important in our current climate.” During her time as president Ms Stroud hopes to draw in young people, from metropolitan and regional communities, and create interest in agriculture by continuing school engagement programs and giving insight into different supply chains in the sector. “I think it is really important to encourage those young people coming forward who may not be from a farm . . . so many careers in agriculture do not rest on coming from the regions or from a farm,” she said. She said it was a “real passion” of hers in encouraging youth participation in agriculture and planning the future of the sector by exposing young people to the wide variety of careers available. “We need the bright young minds to step in and say, ‘I’d like to be a drone operator’ or ‘I’d like to be an agronomist’,” Ms Stroud said. “Just to give them those options is where I think we have a role, we have that opportunity with our location and with our access to schools and to the community here to be able to showcase West Australian opportunities in agriculture.” RASWA immediate past president John Snowball said he was “delighted” to see Ms Stroud step into the role with her valuable abundance of agricultural experience and governance leadership. “Anne cares deeply about agriculture, regional communities and the future of the society, and I know the Royal Agricultural Society of WA will continue to thrive under her leadership,” he said. “Her appointment comes at an exciting time for the organisation as we continue strengthening the society’s impact across agricultural education, industry engagement and major community events including the Perth Royal Show and Perth Royal Food Awards.” Ms Stroud said the Perth Royal Show, which is set to run from September 25 to October 3 this year, survives on the effort of its volunteers and organisations. “One of the things about the show that I’m completely blown away by every year is our volunteers,” she said. “We have the most extraordinary group of volunteers from all over, and all ages, and without those volunteers the Perth Royal Show would really struggle to exist.”