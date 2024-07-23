More than $312,000 will go to drought preparedness projects in WA. The Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal has awarded nearly $1.3 million in funding through the Federal Government’s Future Drought Fund to 46 not-for-profit organisations to strengthen community preparedness and resilience to manage future drought impacts. The funding is through the Helping Regional Communities Prepare for Drought Initiative’s Small Network Grants with a total of 10 projects funded in WA for a combined amount of $312,187. Some of the projects include a pastoral business toolbox for the Southern Rangelands pastoral industry, a drought resistant community garden in Bruce Rock, community resilience events through the Shire of Westonia, the Katanning Land Conservation District Committee bringing back EcoWeek with a range of events and workshops planned themed “Stronger for the dry”. FRRR’s disaster resilience and recovery lead Nina O’Brien said the grants would make a practical difference in some of the areas most sensitive to drought and help communities prepare for the inevitable dry times ahead. “The diversity of organisations that have applied, coupled with our discussions with local leaders, provide invaluable insights into the wide range of persistent and emerging needs that remote, rural and regional Australia is facing in relation to drought,” Ms O’Brien said. “Mental wellness and personal resilience continues to be a strong theme. “We are confident these projects, many of which focus on strengthening personal skills and social connection at a grassroots community level, will really pay positive dividends in the next drought.”