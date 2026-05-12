As WA’s farmers face ongoing uncertainty, a Rural Aid counsellor is encouraging producers to look after their mental health, take time out to talk through any issues and keep an eye on their mates. Louise O’Neill lives with her husband and two boys on a sheep farm in Denmark. As a Rural Aid counsellor, she gets out on the land each day to meet farmers for a chat about their emotional state. “I have delivered one-on-one sessions while fence posts are being hammered in, or tractor engines are being fixed, I’ve done talks to a shed full of shearers on their tea break,” she said. Right now, Ms O’Neill said WA’s farmers had a lot on their plates mentally. Fuel and fertiliser shortages, policy changes, cyclones, floods and droughts, and a consistent theme of relentlessness were ongoing themes in the conversations she was having. “It’s one thing after another for farmers, and there’s not enough time to recover in between,” she said. “Farmers are resilient, but resilience can take a hit when it’s under constant pressure. If you keep getting hammered, it does get harder to bounce back. “A lot of what farmers are dealing with right now is out of their control, and that creates a real sense of stress and pressure.” Ms O’Neill encouraged anyone struggling to take time out to talk and not be too hard on themselves. “If things feel tough, acknowledge that and give yourself some grace,” she said. “You don’t have to fix everything; sometimes it’s just about asking someone to listen. “Sometimes the only conversations in a day we have as farmers are with our animals, so even a simple conversation over a cuppa with someone can make all the difference.” Ms O’Neill is from a farming background and understands the realities, including the rewards, the pressures and the seasons that test even the strongest families. A unique farming challenge is succession planning, which she encounters a lot in her work, and remains one of the most emotional challenges in agriculture. “Succession isn’t just a business decision — it’s family, identity and the future all tied together,” she said. “For some, farming is all they’ve ever known, so stepping away or handing over control can be really confronting.” Ms O’Neill said she also encountered farmers struggling with big decisions, such as selling their farm, or buying more land or stock. Her advice was to avoid making a decision while stressed out and talk it through with someone first. Ms O’Neill is employed full-time by Rural Aid through an $825,254 funding package from the Commonwealth Government’s community wellbeing program, as a part of the $140 million sheep industry transition assistance package. As a result of the funding, Rural Aid has been able to employ four mobile counsellors across the State, and Ms O’Neill said it was important they were mobile. “Something as simple as getting to a doctor can mean an hour’s drive,” she said. “Those logistics add up and that creates additional stress that may lead to farmers avoiding getting help they need.” The counselling Rural Aid delivers is confidential. It’s not reported back to doctors, and it does not have to be about farm-related issues. Ms O’Neill said her sessions offered a safe space where farmers could talk about whatever was going on, whether it was “farm stress, relationships, or just feeling a bit off”. “With stigma and prejudice still attached to reaching out for help in our rural communities, using a prominent space in a small community for mental health services where clients must park outside is also not going to work,” Ms O’Neill said. However, she said rural communities were incredible at looking after each other, often taking notice and putting in a call if a regular did not appear at the pub. Ms O’Neill highly encouraged communities to continue to keep an eye on people, especially those living alone.“Even just checking in on someone you haven’t seen around in a while can have a big impact,” she said. Ms O’Neill said her organisation spreads awareness of its support services by attending field days, sales and local events, but they did rely on farmers reaching out to them in the first instance. “We can’t just cold-call farmers and ask if they need a visit, they have to reach out to us. So we make sure we’re visible in the community, so people know we’re there when they need support,” she said. “Sometimes just seeing us in the community is enough for someone to think, ‘maybe I will call’ or to pass our number on to a mate.” Ms O’Neill said small-town stigma attached to reaching out for help was much less pronounced than it used to be. She said communities were more open to talking about mental health, and that was starting to flow through to individuals. She currently has multiple requests for visits in her inbox and they are seeing a real change at a community level. “People are more willing to have these conversations and to invite support services like us in,” she said.