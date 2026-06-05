Soil bacteria, weeds and herd diseases may not excite your average 20-something students but for three WA women, a chance offered by scholarship to go beyond the university books is a dream come true. Kelsie Dowley, Zara Egerton-Warburton and Eden Burns are the WA recipients of the 2026 AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship, a national program that pairs undergraduate students with industry sponsors to accelerate their path into the agricultural sector. The scholarship awards a $5000 annual bursary, funded industry placements, access to conferences, professional development and connections. Each student is paired with an industry sponsor relevant to their agricultural interest area. Ms Dowley studies genetics and molecular biology at Murdoch University. Her undergraduate research project focuses on tiny soil bacteria rhizobia that react with legumes, drawing nitrogen from the air and fixing it into the soil. She is sponsored by AgriFutures’ emerging industries program. “I’m looking at the genes in these bacteria that make them better or worse at fixing nitrogen,” she said. “The symbiotic relationship between rhizobia and legumes is something that is already taken advantage of in agriculture in Australia, but I think it could be used so much more as it has big potential for improving crop yields.” Ms Dowley will start an honours project next semester focused on rhizobia, and is also considering a PhD and career, although she knows it is a long game before farmers can apply scientific findings on the farm. “Rhizobial strain typically requires at least a decade of research before it can be used commercially,” she said. “If I could research in that field as my job, that would be amazing.” When asked about what opportunities she might explore as a part of her scholarship, Ms Dowley said she had a blue-sky idea. “I found someone at Oxford University who researches ancient, forgotten legumes, that would be so interesting to meet them,” she said. Ms Dowley said she was excited about the chance to meet other Horizon scholars, who might end up as her colleagues or collaborators one day. “Agriculture as an industry can be very spread out, especially with research and agronomy,” she said. “Making those connections early is really important.” Ms Egerton-Warburton studies agricultural science at the University of Western Australia. She grew up on her sixth-generation, mixed family farm near Kojonup. Ms Egerton-Warburton said the scholarship’s appeal was the opportunity to learn about agricultural industries beyond her own farming experience. “With the scholarship, I can explore genetics, weeds, pests, technology . . . I want to get in touch with as many different sides of agriculture as I can and then see where my strongest connection to farming is,” she said. Ms Egerton-Warburton said it was a “dream scenario” to be sponsored by the Grains Research and Development Corporation. “GRDC have already lined up a trip to me to Wagga Wagga in NSW for a Weed Smart conference, followed by a visit to Charles Stuart University to look at research projects,” she said. “This scholarship is not just about the knowledge, it’s about these industry leaders telling us about what is going on and getting us to places we wouldn’t get to ourselves.” Ms Egerton-Warburton said her father was a Nuffield Scholar and had encouraged her application. She is interested in agronomy and knows firsthand how valuable it is for farmers. “The farmers are busy on the land and don’t have time to wade through academic journals, they need someone who can translate the science into what to do on-farm,” she said. Ms Burns studies veterinary science at Murdoch University. She grew up in Kununurra and her exposure to the cattle industry sparked her interest in animal health. She is sponsored by Meat & Livestock Australia, and she is interested in improving livestock welfare and areas such as disease surveillance, biosecurity and preventative herd health. Ms Burns believed there were fewer opportunities for livestock careers without an agricultural background and said her time on stations was crucial. “I have done work experience at a few different stations in the East and West Kimberley region and loved the lifestyle associated with it,” she said. Ms Burns has a placement lined up at Swans Veterinary Services, Esperance, for mixed-practice work, before heading to the Kimberley for cattle and equine work, and a potential placement in Queensland. “I heard about the scholarship through Dr Caitlyn Daffey, a vet who lives in Kununurra and did the scholarship herself,” she said. “I have been lucky enough to convince her to bring me along with her on her vet call outs whenever I am in town.” The scholars agreed that while the scholarship was extra work, it was worth it. “It is what you make of it. If you try to do the most with it, you get the most from it,” Ms Egerton-Warburton said. Expressions of interest for the 2027 AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship are open now.