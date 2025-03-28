It sent an almighty message but the Keep the Sheep rally on March 28 also provided a mighty good chance for farmers, truck drivers and those involved in agriculture to catch up and socialise. After a morning of protesting against Anthony Albanese’s plan to ban live sheep exports, four convoys of hundreds of trucks and thousands of participants rolled into Quarry Farm at Whitby for a sausage sizzle and speeches. There was a notable presence of Perth people amongst the crowd, with patrons of all walks of life enjoying a cold drink and sausage sizzle and finding a place to park up in the shade.