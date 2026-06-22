WA Shearing Industry Association president Darren Spencer has stepped down after 16 years at the helm in promoting excellence to the State’s contractors and shedhand workers. Mr Spencer thanked the committee and his family for their contributions in front of a 60-strong crowd at the WASIA annual meeting held in Belmont on June 20. He has been involved in the shearing industry since 1983 as a shearer, contractor, sheep producer, woolclasser, wool broker, transporter, industry leader and advocate. As WASIA president, a voluntary role, Mr Spencer spent many hours on industry matters, representing various working groups and liaising with media. “We have worked hard and it’s paid off in many rewards,” he said. “Knowledge, quality and safety was always number one in my books along with a focus on rural communities that are beneficiaries of the shearing industry.” Mr Spencer began shearing in 1980 before running Spencer’s Shearing Service in Lake Grace from 1991 and setting up his leadership role in 2010 with WA Shearing Contractors Association, the predecessor of WASIA. He walked into the role at a time when the association went before the WA Industrial Relations Commission to secure enterprise agreements as opposed to the “restricted” pastoral award. In 2017, Mr Spencer headed up administration change, setting the association’s new WASIA title and a new direction by targeting more industry-related projects. He has been vocal in his concerns for rural communities as a result of the sheep live export ban, including travelling to Parliament House in Canberra in 2024 for the national ag rally where he met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. “I asked him about his promise that nobody would be forgotten or left behind,” he said. During the severe worker shortage in 2020-21, when COVID-19 swept the globe, Mr Spencer said it was one of the “worst periods” for the industry. He said quality staff were easier to come by as the WA sheep flock declined, but there was “always another challenge” on the horizon — whether that was rules or regulations, government legislation or other issues. Mr Spencer said he was particularly proud of helping start WA’s Safe Sheds and Beyond the Shed programs in recent years, and his involvement in the Keep the Sheep movement. He is a WASIA life member and will remain active within the industry, particularly driving the Beyond the Shed program. He welcomed vice-president Sarah Buscumb to take over the top job, who has served five years as an association committee member.