A Singaporean tourist who tried to smuggle 38 live fish concealed in home-made cushions into WA has been banned from Australia for three years and fined $2664.

The traveller was busted at Perth Airport and refused entry to the country after Customs officers discovered the undeclared “aquarium fish” — authorities declined to reveal their breed — on March 27.

In a statement, the Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment described the incident as a “serious breach of Australia’s biosecurity laws”.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the culprit had their visa cancelled for three years and was “not welcome back”.

“Biosecurity is an important issue… as we’re starting to see the national borders open up,” he said.

“I’m pleased to say that our biosecurity officers now have cancelled 16 visas of people who have flouted our biosecurity laws, who have not declared.

“Fish, food, plant material and animal products from overseas could introduce serious pests and diseases into Australia, devastating our valuable agriculture and tourism industries and unique environment.”

The bust comes after the Federal Government increased by sixfold the penalty for failing to declare category one goods, including live plants and animals, bird or reptile eggs for hatching, veterinary vaccines, whole unprocessed seeds, raw prawns, meat and meat products.

Mr Littleproud said this was the maximum punishment under existing legislation.

The fine for undeclared category two goods — including fresh fruit, vegetables, fungi, leaves and herbs — was increased from $444 to $1332, with lesser breaches still attracting a $444 infringement.

Since the Biosecurity Act 2015 took effect, Australian Border Force biosecurity officers have issued about 21,400 infringements.

Of the 16 visas cancelled on biosecurity related grounds since October 2019, 10 related to failure to declare pork or pork products.

“Meat is an African swine fever risk and if this disease hits our shores, it would be devastating for our pork industry,” a DAWE spokesperson said.

More information about what items are considered a biosecurity risk is available on DAWE’s website.