Surging land valuations has meant traditional asset divisions are no longer adequate in farm succession planning, with a recent report finding disputes were rising. Agricultural land values in Australia jumped by more than 250 per cent over the last 20 years, driven by strong livestock prices, favourable weather, low interest rates and land scarcity. In WA, farmland hit an average of $9635 per hectare. Solomon Hollett director Andrew Bower said traditional farm succession, where the eldest child took over the family farm and younger children divided the remaining assets, was becoming a distant memory. “For many parents, this form of succession planning and inheritance was considered straightforward and fair, and probably something they experienced themselves,” he said. “But the size of the prize has fundamentally transformed the stakes. “What might once have been a modest disparity between siblings can now be worth tens of millions of dollars and children increasingly expect equal treatment, even those with zero hands-on role in the family operation.” Mr Bower said disputes were surging, forcing ageing farmers to make tough choices. Solomon Hollett’s 2026/2027 Inheritance State of Play in WA Report, which interviewed 882 West Australians, showed 44 per cent of those interviewed were at risk of dying without a will and 58 per cent were at risk of dispute or litigation due to intestacy or out-of-date wills. Additionally, more than a third of gen Z respondents were heavily reliant on an incoming inheritance, while 41 per cent of baby boomers were cognisant of their beneficiaries’ critical reliance. “The fallout and damage of poor succession and estate planning can break families beyond repair and can echo for generations,” Mr Bower said. “The inheritance conversation for farming families is not optional. “It is mandatory, no matter how difficult it may be to initiate.” WAFarmers president Steve McGuire said succession planning discussions needed to be less about being equal and more about being fair. As a fifth-generation farmer and father of two, Mr McGuire said he always knew having succession discussions early was important, as was setting expectations. “As early as you can, start talking about expectations, find out what they think so that everyone has their say,” he said. “I’d have the kids in the car coming back from boarding school where they couldn’t get away from you, and we would start talking then.” Mr McGuire recommended investing in good advice. “The whole succession thing is fraught. . . very difficult,” he said. “It’s amazing what happens inside some families. “Get a range of expertise . . . and be prepared to spend some money.”