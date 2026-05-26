A crisp, sunshine-drenched Autumn’s day provided a prime backdrop for the 2026 Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day, an annual event that proved it’s worth its weight in liquid gold. Locals and city slickers alike arrived, filled their lungs with the eucalyptus-drenched air, crunched gravel underfoot, and made their way through a myriad of attractions, presented by hobby farmers, producers, apiary and horticultural experts. Gidge-goers watched on in awe as Nigel Armstrong’s kelpies ran along the backs of a flock of sheep like a footpath, and were magnetised to Springfield Farm’s mini pygmy goats and the shaggy-haired Highland cows. Bees2Honey’s beekeepers helped young people pull on real apiary suits to investigate how honey gets from a hive to the jar, and Slow Food joined Freedom Fairies for seed plantings and potato digging. Parents were no doubt pleasantly surprised to see their kids fiercely clutching the day’s prized possession — a potato in a paper bag. Adults too, got their learning in; spare chairs were scarce at Geoff Francis’ demos on chainsaw maintenance; and Chris Ferreira’s firewise gardening pointers got more than a few enthused and swapping stories after the talk on beating bushfires in their tracks. Many left with arms loaded with buckets of honey, bush tucker plants, hand-made gin, and bee-keeping tools, brimming with inspiration on how to better their own backyards. Hats off to the stallholders and presenters who gave up their time for community education and knowledge-sharing.