Two farmers in WA’s South West are due to face Bunbury Magistrates Court today accused of failing to transfer the ownership of nearly 12,000 animals and supplying untagged sheep to an abattoir.

The 47-year-old woman and 44-year-old man, both from Elgin, are each facing 26 charges relating to “serious breaches” of WA’s Biosecurity and Agriculture Management Regulations, a police spokesman said.

Among the breaches — alleged to have occurred between March 2021 and November 2022 — were “having sheep at an abattoir bearing no identifying features, such as a National Livestock Identification System device or NLIS tag”.

The pair are also alleged to have purchased 11,938 sheep from 16 different suppliers, some over multiple transactions, and failing to transfer ownership on the NLIS within 48 hours.

“Unfortunately, many of the sheep involved in the above transactions could not be identified or located, highlighting the risk such failure to comply with legal requirements can have on the livestock industry,” the spokesman said.

Detective Senior Constable James Griffiths, from the financial crimes squad’s rural crime team, said the requirements to identify livestock and their movements between properties were critical to maintaining the integrity of the industry.

“In the event of a disease outbreak, or other critical issue, being able to immediately establish where specific livestock are, and other livestock that could have potentially become contaminated, is crucial,” he said.

“The NLIS is there to protect industry members and the broader community, and police will continue to work with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development to identify and prosecute any breaches of those national requirements.”

DPIRD declined to comment.

The man and woman have been charged with two counts of “possessed or controlled a live animal which was not appropriately identified”, and 24 counts of “owner caused or permitted stock to be moved to a property without the same PIC (property identification code) and did not within 48 hours record details in the NLIS database”.