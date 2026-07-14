A water coalition has urged the State Government to strongly reconsider a “blanket ban” on new surface water licences in the Kimberley under the latest Fitzroy-Derby River draft management plan. The Western Australian Water Users Coalition, established in 1998, represents more than 2000 water-dependent business across the State from the Kimberley to east of Esperance. Its nine peak industry body members include Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA, WA Potatoes, vegetablesWA, WAFarmers, Wines of WA, Forest Industries Federation of WA, Marron Growers Association of WA, Sports Turf Association of WA and Turf Growers Association of WA. WAWUC chief executive Doug Hall said the coalition’s submission, while created separately, supported the submission made by PGA to the draft plan. Under the proposed plan the use of groundwater is restricted to 50GL a year, with 25GL of that to be put towards the proposed Fitzroy-Derby Aboriginal Water Holdings. The draft reasserts the previous commitment from the State Government to not dam the river, or its tributaries, to protect the waterways. Mr Hall said the restrictions on drawing surface water under the plan provided “no incentive” and stifled innovation or entrepreneurship in the region. “There’s also not an opportunity to actually explore how adaptive management could be used to manage new surface water allocations in a manner that doesn’t impact negatively on the cultural, social, or environmental,” he said. “The groundwater is more extensively distributed across the plan area, which is important because unless you’re relatively close to a river . . . the cost of pumping water, because it’s a tonne or cubic metre, is very large. “So there’s an inherent barrier to people using large quantities of water a distance from the source of the water because of just the cost.” In its submission, WAWUC said the opportunity to innovate and learn how to use surface water to create sustainable economic opportunities in the Fitzroy region had been “effectively denied” by the plan. The submission recommended the State Government implement a streamlined regulatory process for surface water allocations to gather major stakeholders together and work to simplify the complex pathways. “Having the possibility of accessing a resource like surface water, or even groundwater, is only a minor component of the regulatory process,” Mr Hall said. “Without it you can’t ultimately carry out an agricultural activity or, dare I say, any activity that requires water.” An extensive report by the CSIRO in 2018 recommended an allocation of 170GL per year of groundwater and 1700GL per year of surface water. The allocation under the proposed draft plan represents about 0.36 per cent of the surface water volume previously identified by the CSIRO as available for sustainable extraction from the area. The CSIRO report further estimated that under those figures the region would benefit from $1.1 billion of additional annual economic activity and generate more than 4500 jobs. More than 50,000 submissions were made for the plan’s public consultation, which closed on June 30, with the vast majority of responses arising from a template by public environmental campaign, Kimberley — Like Nowhere Else. Mr Hall said he was concerned technical arguments for responsible resource management from peak bodies with multiple members from the region would be pushed to the side. “These are submission that are speaking on behalf of members that have actual skin in the game; who live in the region, run operations in the region, and there are also certainly pastoralists delivering environmental management, but also support for Indigenous communities too which is often not recognised,” he said. “We don’t have a problem with anybody making a submission, our concern is what weight is given to a large number of identical submissions versus single submissions that nearly always represent members.” DWER will now prepare a summary of submissions report outlining the key themes raised.