A “confidential” review into the Grower Group Alliance and its axed funding deal with the State Government is set to be publicly released after sustained pressure from WA’s agriculture sector and Opposition MPs. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis told Countryman the review — which also contains details about GGA’s return on investment — would be tabled in State Parliament next week after GGA gave permission for its contents to be shared. In 2019, GGA was granted $7.3m million across six years by the State Government in a collaboration with DPIRD, but that funding ceased earlier this year after GGA was deemed financially stable by the State Government. Nationals MLC Rob Horstman pressed the issue twice in Parliament last month, with Ms Jarvis telling parliament the review was confidential and required permission from all parties involved. A spokeswoman for Ms Jarvis said the review was not solely the property of the State Government and contained “confidential information relating to GGA’s operations”. “It would have been inappropriate to release this information without the express permission of GGA,” she said. “Minister Jarvis sought approval from GGA to release the review, and it... will be tabled on the return of Parliament.” The independent review of GGA’s collaboration with DPIRD was commissioned by GGA and dated August 24. Shadow agriculture minister Lachlan Hunter said the State Government had been “forced” into releasing the contents after facing relentless pressure in Parliament. “The Government hasn’t come to this decision willingly — they’ve been forced into it,” he said. “They refused to release the review, avoided scrutiny in the Upper House, and are only now agreeing to table it after relentless pressure from the Nationals. “WA’s agricultural sector deserves transparency, and the Grower Group Alliance deserves the respect it has earned.” GGA is a not-for-profit group that was first established in 2002 to develop and foster connections between grower groups, researchers, funding bodies, and industry. It facilitates collaboration, the providing of resources to grower groups, and promotes innovation and research, with member grower groups spanning grain, livestock, horticulture, and other niche sectors in agriculture. Mr Hunter said GGA deserved respect and recognition for the vital role it played in driving locally-led agricultural research and development. “Regional communities deserve openness. Grower groups deserve respect,” he said. “Cutting (GGA’s) funding was a reckless decision — poorly communicated and deeply damaging to the future of grains research and development in WA.” GGA declined to comment further but confirmed the review would be released next week.