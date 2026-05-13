There has been strong support from WA sheep producers in one of the largest carcase trials in the country, with entrants invited to an information day in Katanning to unpack the results. The LambEx26 AMPC Carcase Showcase has drawn entrants from most parts of Australia, and LambEx Taskforce chair Jamie Heinrich said of the 60 producers entered in the 2026 showcase, 17 were from WA. Last time the event was held, the carcase component was carried out in South Australia, but Mr Heinrich said the committee wanted to broaden it further. “We were going to do two plants originally, one in South Australia, one New South Wales, and we had that much interest from WA we brought it forward,” he said. “WAMMCO were really good to be able to let us do it.” Lambs were processed at WAMMCO in Katanning, and producers were provided with a range of feedback to allow them to benchmark their flocks. WA entrants were invited to a producer feedback day in Katanning on Tuesday, and Mr Heinrich said it was pleasing to have so much producer support. “This is for all the participants who have submitted lambs to get individual feedback on their animals, and to talk through what it means, and how it ended up as it does,” he said. “Then it’ll all be brought together, and then at LambEx we’ll be showing the big picture of what it all means, what works, what doesn’t work, and how you end up having the best quality lambs possible.” Feedback in the carcase component included eating quality measures, which Mr Heinrich said were becoming increasingly sought-after. “At the end of the day, lamb’s a premium product,” he said. “We talk about it as if it’s a commodity sometimes, but with the prices we get, and what we’ll pay for it, either in the supermarket or in restaurants, it’s a premium product. “We really need to produce a product that is great every time we eat it, and grading and getting this information back is vital in working out how we can meet that market every single time.” LambEx will be held in Adelaide from July 7-10, and Mr Heinrich said early-bird tickets were still available and producers were eligible for discounted rates.