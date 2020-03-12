WA College of Agriculture — Cunderdin students have shone at this year’s Wagin Woolorama Young Judges Championships.

Year 12 students Marion Lewis, Brady Garlick, Tameka Baker and Courtney Hall secured top honours in the Merino Team Judging at Woolorama on Saturday.

It came after the school also won last year’s Merino Team Judging gong.

The Cunderdin team edged out their classmates — Rebekah Bowron, Chloe Taylor, Rhys Dixon and Charlotte Crossen — who finished second.

WA College of Agriculture — Denmark rounded out the top three, represented by Davin Jarvis, Georgia Dalton, Hamish Bowie and Talekai Tarpay.

Brady, who was raised at his family’s sheep farm between Kondinin and Narembeen, said he was overwhelmed with the team after he also won the overall best student title.

“It was great to come out with the result that we wanted,” he said.

“With Merinos, I was looking at good wool coverage all over with a nice crimp in the wool and a good stance.”

Marion was part of last year’s successful Cunderdin team and hails from a sheep property at Corrigin.

She said her sheep origins made her feel at ease in the judging competition. “To place first as a team is an honour,” Marion said.

“When judging, I focus on a sheep’s structure — their legs and how they walk, as well as good length, height and growth — and of course the wool.”

Courtney also lauded the winning Cunderdin team’s efforts and said she kept a keen eye for sheep with solid structure.

In the Merino Young Judges Championship, Rhys Dixon won the novice event and Hayden Baker won in the open class.

Aaron Cuthbertson snared the State Wool Young Judges Championship’s novice title, while Mr Baker also claimed the open event.

Liam Brown proved too good in the State British and Australian Young Judges Championship and won the novice division, before Stella Squires took out the open class.