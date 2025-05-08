Summit Fertilizer’s $8 million plan to build an underground fertiliser pipe from the Kwinana Bulk Jetty to its nearby storage facility looks set to become a reality but has drawn ire from competitor Coogee Chemicals. The fertiliser giant wants to build a 3km-long underground pipeline to transport urea ammonium nitrate, or UAN, from the Kwinana Bulk Jetty to Summit Fertilizers’ existing storage ponds on Office Road at Kwinana Beach. The plan was given the tick of planning approval by the Metro Outer Development Assessment Panel on April 30, but is understood to still need approval under the Metropolitan Region Scheme because it is located within 100 metres of the railway reserve. The project was approved with minimal discussion from City of Kwinana councillors or MODA panel members, but did attract comment from Coogee Chemicals innovation and project development manager Russell McKenzie. Speaking at the meeting, Mr McKenzie said the company disapproved of Summit’s plans, saying it had tried to put in additional pipes along a similar route had been informed it was “too constricted” with other pipes and infrastructure. “Our concern is that if it is too constricted for us, how is it not too constricted for others,” he said. “The proposed route crosses a number of roads and other assets . . . not just ours, but everyone’s. “Even for Summit, I would think it was a second choice as opposed to an easier, more straightforward route . . . in terms of conflict with other pipelines and underground services. “The route that is the most obvious one, goes up the designated corridor for pipelines going to the jetty, straight from Summit to the Jetty.” Planning documents revealed the proposed pipeline formed part of a second phase of Summit’s plan to import and store UAN more efficiently, after in 2022 gaining planning approval for an open-air storage yard with two 20ML ponds to store UAN on Office Road. The pipe — 315mm in diameter and cased in 525mm of reinforced concrete — would traverse a series of freehold lots and road reserves, as well as a freight rail line. Speaking at the meeting, Element Advisory director Matt Raymond — Summit’s planning applicant — said the company had been working with stakeholders to get the project off the ground for more than a year. “The pipeline will replace the current method of transporting by truck from the Kwinana Bulk Jetty to the Summit Fertilizer’s storage site located on Office Road in Kwinana Beach,” Mr Raymond said. “It will improve efficiency and reduce the need for heavy vehicle movements to and from the jetty.” Summit’s investment comes as competition in WA’s fertiliser sector remains fierce and shoring up domestic supply remains a popular topic. WA farming co-operative CBH Group finished building a $50m fertiliser facility at Kwinana in 2023, which included a 1.8km underground pipeline to pump fertiliser from the Kwinana Grain Terminal, under Rockingham Road and to the storage facility. Summit Fertilizer declined to comment.