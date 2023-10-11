WA’s peak farming bodies are warning of a looming mass “exodus” of sheep producers as the “in crisis” industry grapples with rock-bottom confidence and plummeting prices. The Pastoralists and Graziers Association and WAFarmers have sought urgent meetings with all 14 WA-based Federal Labor parliamentarians, claiming “positive steps” are needed to prevent the industry’s collapse. PGA president Tony Seabrook and WAFarmers president John Hassell outlined the “bleak future” facing sheep producers in a letter sent to the five senators and nine MPs in Canberra this week. They put the blame squarely on the Albanese Government’s policy to phase out the live sheep export trade, but added that a way forward was possible “with wisdom and foresight”. “The sheep industry in WA is in crisis. . . Many producers are now confronting having to shoot their sheep,” the letter stated. “(We) seek a meeting with you personally to take some positive steps before too many more producers are forced to permanently exit the industry.” The letter identified a slew of key issues facing farmers that were apparently a direct result of the phase-out policy. These included a 50 per cent drop in values and the processing industry’s failure to meet demand for killing space, which was being exacerbated by the recent closure of the Shark Lake abattoir near Esperance. “There are large numbers of stock still on properties that would normally have been exported or processed,” the letter stated. “Due to a lack of confidence in the future of the sheep industry, sheep are. . . selling for less than the cost of transport to auction. “That is, the producer may get a bill rather than income. “The winter feed growing season is now ending, livestock owners need to reduce stock numbers to match the available feed and a large part of the spring turnoff does not have a market.” The letter also raised concern over the mental health impact on farmers forced to cull their flocks, and criticised Labor’s rejection of a recent bid by Qatar Airways to introduce an extra 28 weekly flights into Australia. “Every extra flight out of Perth could take over one thousand lamb carcasses, equating to over 5000 carcases per week,” it stated. “Those extra flights are desperately needed.” WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis refused to sign the letter after being put on the spot by Mr Seabrook at the annual PGA convention in Perth on October 5. Ms Jarvis, who had just delivered a fiery presentation reiterating her support for the live trade, said she would not “play politics” but would continue “telling the facts” to her colleagues. Mr Seabrook told Countryman he was “disappointed” with her response. “There’s a huge difference between saying that you support something and actually supporting it,” he said. “Words are a dime a dozen; actions are what it’s all about.” Mr Hassell renewed calls for Ms Jarvis to take the fight to Canberra. “As a junior Labor member, it doesn’t mean they should be afraid,” he said. “She should stand up and fight like hell. I don’t have any greater kudos than she does, but I’m not going to stand by and take it.”